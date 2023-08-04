Endorsement, travel, shoots: Liza Soberano’s IG posts after Jeffrey Oh’s reported arrest

Actress Liza Soberano posted snaps from her travels and magazine editorial shoots on Instagram amid issues surrounding her co-manager, Korean-American businessman Jeffrey Oh of the Careless Entertainment.

The Careless talent has been sharing snaps from her travel in South Korea and other outtakes from Tatler Philippines and MEGA magazine after the Careless chief executive officer was allegedly arrested by the authorities in his office last Friday, July 28.

Liza also posted a clip of her endorsing a product.

This was the actress’ first post after the alleged date of Jeffrey’s arrest.

The next ones were Liza’s pictures from her SoKor trip and outtakes of her editorial shoots from the mentioned fashion and lifestyle magazines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatler Philippines (@tatlerphilippines)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

Neither of Liza’s recent Instagram posts addressed the issue with her co-manager.

Her verified Twitter account also remains inactive, with its last post uploaded in March.

Meanwhile, singer-actor James Reid, the business partner of Jeffrey, posted a clip promoting the music video of his song with Benjamin Kheng, “Rock Bottom Blues.”

It was shared on James’ Instagram and Twitter a day after Jeffrey’s alleged arrest.

The singer-actor is the co-founder of Careless.

Other than that, James and Liza do not have any comments about the issue on social media.

The arrest

In the July 31st episode of “Cristy Ferminute,” veteran showbiz columnist and radio host Cristy Fermin claimed that authorities discovered Careless is not registered as a company.

She alleged that its CEO was arrested in his office in Poblacion, Makati.

“Inakyat siya doon ng mga awtoridad dahil may mga reklamo laban sa kanya,” Cristy was quoted as saying in her show.

She additionally claimed that Jeffrey could be deported since he could not supposedly produce papers showing he could operate a business in the country.

“Wala rin siyang SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] registration. Sinet up ‘yung paghuli sa kanya nung Friday. In-inquest na rin siya nung hapon,” Cristy alleged.

The columnist also claimed that James’ father, Malcolm Reid, was one of the complainants against Jeffrey.

“Dahil yung pera ng anak niya — dahil parang sosyo sila [ni James] ‘di ba — hindi nakakarating kay James Reid ‘yung kaukulang pangako na perang ibibigay bilang [business] partner,” Cristy said.

Reports said Jeffrey was detained at the Bureau of Immigration‘s detention center in Bicutan.

The agency is in charge of investigating, arresting and detaining foreigners violating Philippine laws.

Jeffrey has also reportedly offered to post bail, but it was not granted.

It was in June 2022 when Liza signed with Careless to have more creative freedom and control in her career.

ALSO READ: What is Careless? Liza Soberano’s new handler comes to light | Past reports of Liza Soberano denying claims of getting offer from ‘Spider-Man’ resurface