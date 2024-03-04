Travel agencies offer immigration tips for Swifties bound for Singapore’s ‘Eras Tour’

Some travel agencies shared immigration tips for Filipinos heading to Singapore to catch global pop star Taylor Swift’s ongoing “The Eras Tour.”

The Grammy-winning artist is in the Lion City to perform for her fans in Southeast Asia from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 at Singapore’s National Stadium.

It is the only second Asian leg of her sixth concert tour, apart from Japan.

To help Filipino Swifties make the most out of their 30-day visa-free stay at the city-state, Klook has suggested famous attractions and sites to maximize their visit to the neighboring territory.

READ: How Pinoy Swifties can maximize Singapore stay as they watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Meanwhile, travel agencies have provided tips for Pinoys, especially first-time travelers, on successfully navigating their immigration interviews in Manila, ensuring a stress-free journey.

Metro Wanderer Services listed the “actual immigration question to a solo and first-time traveler” heading to the city-state for “The Eras Tour.”

These include the standard ones like the purpose of travel, accommodation and source of income or proof of financial capability.

EM EM Travel and Tours, another travel agency, also shared a more detailed guide on March 2 that advises Filipinos on their conduct and appearance.

Travel Blessings likewise shared a list of questions that Pinoy Swifties may encounter, especially as a solo traveler.

“Good luck with your travel! Being prepared with these answers will help make your immigration process smoother,” the travel agency said.

Immigration checks for outbound travelers are necessary to ensure they are traveling with the appropriate documents to protect them from possible illegal recruitment and human trafficking, among others.

It also helps authorities determine if their travel purpose is legitimate and not for suspicious or criminal intentions.

Meanwhile, Taylor is holding her sixth concert tour celebrating her journey through her musical eras, from being a country girl to a phenomenal pop star.

“The Eras Tour” is her homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year award-winning career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.