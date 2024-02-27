How Pinoy Swifties can maximize Singapore stay as they watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Who says “The Eras Tour” is the only event Pinoy Swifties can look forward to in the Lion City as global popstar Taylor Swift brings her record-breaking concert to Southeast Asia?

Klook, a leading travel and experiences platform, offered suggestions on how Filipinos can maximize their 30-day visa-free privilege at the city-state apart from personally watching the Grammy award-winning singer.

Taylor is set to perform in Singapore from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 at the island country’s National Stadium.

Airport attractions

Singapore’s Changi Airport is a world-class icon which has been named the World’s Best Airport in 2023 at the World Airport Awards held in Germany last year.

Taylor herself was amazed when she spotted a forest at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 when she visited it 13 years ago.

People who want to relax and take in the scenic views can visit Canopy Park, which is home to the Discovery Slides, Foggy Bowls, Petal Garden and Topiary Walk.

Those who want to get a scenic look at the airport from above can stroll through the Mastercard Canopy Bridge, which highlights the iconic HSBC Rain Vortex.

For the more adventurous types, they can go to the English-garden-inspired Hedge Maze for a botanical experience or the Mirror Maze for a venue of optical illusions that challenge their perception as they make their way out of the maze.

People who want a thrilling experience can walk and play along the Bouncing Net and Walking Net, which are suspended 25 meters above ground.

Must-see tourist spots

Apart from being home to one of the best airports, Singapore also houses one of the world’s largest aquariums — the S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa.

The S.E.A. Aquarium is home to over 100,000 marine life representing 1,000 species in more than 45 different habitats.

There is also the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore that serves unlimited ice cream treats as visitors learn about the beloved snack’s history across 14 multi-sensory installations.

Those looking for thrills can visit Skyline Luge, a part-go-kart and part-toboggan attraction where visitors can race on its three-wheeled luge carts on four purpose-built tracks with hairpin corners, exhilarating tunnels and downhill slopes.

Soak in the neighborhood

To fully get to know a place, it is recommended to take a look at their neighborhood and bask in the culture.

For tourists, Klook suggests joining a Singapore Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour, where they will experience a perfect blend of past and present while stumbling upon unique trinket shops, award-winning restaurants and iconic locations.

They can then immerse in the vibrant Little India, where the streets are filled with bustling Indian markets, stalls serving Indian cuisine and historical temples.

Those who want to buy “pasalubongs” for their loved ones can take a trip to Haji Lane situated at the heart of Kampong Glam.

It is known for its colorful architecture, street art, eclectic bars and cafes and trendy vintage shops.

See crowd favorites

The most popular tourist spots in Singapore include the Gardens by the Bay, The ArtScience Museum and Universal Studios Singapore.

Gardens by the Bay has cooled conservatories, floral structures and waterfront gardens that will leave one in awe of its picturesque landscapes.

Meanwhile, the ArtScience Museum offers an immersion with multi-sensory exhibits and 21 different gallery spaces that will take visitors on a journey to understand the harmonious co-existence of art and science.

The Universal Studios Singapore, on the other hand, is the famous theme park that is home to six different themed zones filled with exciting rides based on blockbuster films.

Tickle your palate

For foodies, they can try out local specialties in the Ya Kun Kaya Toast, where they can enjoy an authentic Singaporean breakfast and indulge in its bread’s buttery goodness, paired with eggs and coffee or tea.

A wide variety of satay at the Ina Satay at Lau Pa Sat is also available for a light lunch. It has dishes paired with a secret traditional peanut satay sauce that has been perfected for many generations.

To cap off the day, tourists can have a hearty dinner at The White Restaurant, which has been consistently hailed as the number one food option since 1999.

Its specialty is the Original Sembawang White Beehoon, alongside renowned dishes like the Hainanese Chicken Rice and Chilli Crab.

Klook also offers exclusive P1,989 deals and activities when visitors book ahead of their “Eras Tour” trip.

Users can also get 22% off their eras-inspired fits on ZALORA by using the exclusive promo code KLOOKXZALORA2022 and 13% off airport and post-concert transfers using ERASSG13OFFTRANSPO.

For existing Klook users, they can enjoy 10% off Nail Tropics Oasis services.