Gerald Anderson’s confession about Julia Barretto has Filipinos saying this phrase on the internet

“Pretends to be shocked.”

The phrase was uttered by online Filipinos after finding out that Gerald Anderson admitted to being “very happy” with longtime rumored girlfriend Julia Barretto.

In a one-on-one interview with talk show host Boy Abunda, the 31-year-old actor said that Barretto is a source of happiness for him.

“Yes, Tito Boy… It’s a yes,” Anderson told the “King of Talk.”

“I’m very happy,” he added after Abunda prodded him.

Anderson also denied that he “ghosted” his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo almost two years since their controversial breakup in 2019.

The revelation came after more than a year of speculation on whether the “Between Maybes” co-stars are together or not.

Some social media users commented that they were no longer “shocked” or surprised about Anderson’s confession to Abunda.

Gerald Anderson admits relationship with Julia Barreto. Me pretending to be shocked: pic.twitter.com/bECAsl4IE2 — The Shepherd (@AngManunupa) March 5, 2021

“Gerald on confirming a relationship with julia.” Me : pic.twitter.com/w4Z1cFo8fm — 𝗚𝗹𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 🦩 (@loveglyndondave) March 5, 2021

Anderson and Barretto both worked in the 2019 romance-drama film that was produced by Black Sheep Productions and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

Since then, rumors have started to swirl that they were dating in real life.

Both parties continuously remained mum on the issue.

Last November, speculations of their relationship were renewed after Barretto shared a picture of her on Instagram that had a brown cottage house.

Social media users claimed that it is similar to the one seen in Anderson’s private resort.

The same month, the actress confirmed in a magazine interview that she is in love but did not disclose further details.