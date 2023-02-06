‘Sana all’: Jessy Mendiola’s post-delivery look envied by netizens 

“Sana all.”

This was what social media users commented on the pictures of actress Jessy Mendiola who appeared to still look “fresh” after giving birth to her first child with host Luis Manzano last December.

The actress on Monday posted snaps of her taken after delivering Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano via cesarean section on Dec. 28, 2022.

Jessy was seen sporting styled wavy tresses and a clear face with rosy cheeks and lips. She finished her look with thick eyelashes.

“She was so tiny,” she wrote on a Facebook post with a red heart emoji.

“Siyempre full pak lashes ko (thank you NÉW Lounge) at nagkulot pa’ko ng buhok bago manganak,” the actress added with three rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

NÉW Lounge is an upscale nail, eyelash, and wellness lounge which offers services like premium nail care and eyelash extension.

Jessy also included the YouTube link to her much-awaited birth vlog.

Her Facebook post has earned a whopping number of 93,000 likes and “love” reactions and 18,000 shares so far. It has also gained over 3,800 comments, with Filipinas wishing they could look as “fresh” as her after labor.

“Sana all magandang nanganak, ako kasi parang nakipaggyera, sobrang haggard, haha,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Ma’am [redacted] dapat ganito, ha?? Hahahaha papahiramin kita pang-kulot,” another online user commented, tagging a Facebook friend.

“Parang nagpa-parlor habang nanganganak. Sana all ganyan ka-fresh ‘pag nanganak. Congrats, both,” wrote a different Pinoy on Facebook.

“Sana all ganyan [kaganda] ‘pag nanganak. Ako, para akong zombie sa sobrang putla,” another Facebook user commented with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Jessy is known for her fair skin tone and long wavy locks.

She has consistently appeared as a nominee and winner in TC Chandler‘s “100 Most Beautiful Faces” list.

In 2018, Jessy revealed that she started taking care of her skin when she turned 25.

She also advised people to consult with their dermatologists so they can find out the best products suited for their skin.

Meet ‘Peanut’

Meanwhile, Jessy said that it took them a while to share the birthing story of Rosie — also affectionately called “Peanut” — since they were “cherishing every single moment” with her since arriving in the world.

“Kaya talagang medyo hindi ako naging active sa pag-vlog lately. Pero may pambawi ako sa inyo today, loves,” she said.

“This episode is very special for me. Mixed emotions. So seeing all of the moments again makes the new momma emotional,” the actress added.

Luis previously shared a photo of their child on his Instagram last December, where her face was covered by a rose emoji.