‘Nakikiusap po kami’: Luis Manzano gives shoutout to Bar exams 2022 checkers

“Nakikiusap po kami.”

Television host Luis Manzano granted a fan’s request to give a shoutout to those who will check the 2022 Bar Examinations after one of his movies was referenced in a question.

Twitter user @thisnoreply, a Bar taker, quote tweeted another user’s post which featured a clip from a Star Cinema drama film “In My Life” starring Luis, Vilma Santos and John Lloyd Cruz.

Luis plays the role of Mark, lover of John Lloyd’s character, Noel.

“‘Yung bar examiner ka pero Vilmanian ka rin,” user @attorneyby2023, the one who shared the video, said, referencing a term for a fan of the “Star For All Seasons.”

The clip included one of the phrases seen in the Bar question that was uttered by John Lloyd’s character.

@thisnoreply saw the tweet and proceeded to tag Luis and the account of Star Cinema.

“Ate Vi, pray for us. John Lloyd, pray for us. Cc: @luckymanzano wabyu [labyu], nasa Bar exam question kayo. @StarCinema, sa ngalan ng examiner namin, [paki] shout out, please, na maging mabait mag-check,” the user wrote with a grinning-face-with-sweat emoji.

Luis saw the tag and gamely obliged.

“Hello po!! Sa mag-che-check po, nakikiusap po kami. God bless po sa inyo!” he wrote as a quote tweet.

Hello po!! Sa magchecheck po, nakikiusap po kami. God bless po sa inyo! https://t.co/vZqr5i5yqC — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) November 17, 2022

His tweet elated Bar takers, including aspiring writer and Bar taker Lara Balquiedra.

“Celebrity shoutout from the Luis! Let’s #GetThatBar2022,” she wrote in a quote tweet, using one of the hashtags used by the Supreme Court‘s Public Information Office and Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, former Bar chairperson.

One of the questions on Civil Law I had law graduates letting them think of advice for Noel’s “grandparents” after his mother didn’t let him go to a party arranged for him.

The examinees were presented with the following scenario:

Noel is the son of spouses Marie and Benedict. Benedict has passed away. For Noel’s 7th birthday, his paternal grandparents offered to organize and pay for his birthday party. In coordination with Marie, the grandparents booked the party venue, signed the contracts with the caterer and the entertainers, finalized the guest list, and paid all amounts due. Marie promised to them to bring Noel to the party.

A week before the scheduled birthday party, Marie decided that she would not bring Noel to the party, and that she would instead take him on an out-of-town trip on the day of the party. Marie could not forget that her parents-in-law initially opposed Benedict’s marriage to her because she was a former burlesque dancer.

Marie did not notify the grandparents of her plan to skip the birthday party. During the party, the grandparents kept trying to get in touch with her but she ignored all their calls. The grandparents and the guests who went to the party were very dismayed that Noel was not present. When the grandparents asked Marie why she did not bring Noel to the party, she simply replied, “I am his mother, and I decide where he goes!” To which, Noel’s grandmother retorted, “Anak mo lang s’ya! Hindi mo s’ya pag-aari!”

The grandparents seek your advice on whether there is legal basis to hold Marie liable for the damages that they have suffered as a result of her acts.

What is your advice? Explain briefly.

The Bar exams, being held in 14 testing centers across the country, began last November 9. Five testing centers are in Metro Manila.

The last day of the exam is scheduled on November 20, Sunday.

Bar exam is the qualifying licensure examination by the Supreme Court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.