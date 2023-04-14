About that pic: Leonen gives update on 2022 Bar taker during his inspection

Online Filipinos congratulated the 2022 Bar taker who was captured while taking the exams as Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen inspected the testing site last year.

The former Bar chairperson on Friday posted a picture of an examinee as the Supreme Court released the results of the Bar exams that were held on November 2022.

The 2022 Bar yielded a passing rate of 43.47%, which translates to 3,992 passers out of 10,006 hopefuls.

The passers will be welcomed into the practice after they take their oath on May 2 at the Philippine International Convention Center and sign the Roll of Attorneys.

It is the second Bar exams to have been conducted in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the SC released the list of the 2022 Bar exams passers on April 14, Leonen was among those who congratulated the new lawyers on social media.

The justice looked back at a picture where he was seen conducting an inspection of a testing site. It featured him with crossed arms while looking at a law graduate taking the exam.

Leonen was previously assigned to inspect the testing centers at the University of the Philippines’ Bonifacio Global City campus and at San Beda University.

“For your information. He passed! Congrats, atty!” he tweeted. “Atty” is the abbreviation for “attorney.”

for your information. he passed! Congrats atty! pic.twitter.com/Xidarfo5xj — Marvic Leonen — maroon check (@marvicleonen) April 14, 2023

His post has earned over 180,900 views, more than 4,000 likes, and 408 retweets so far.

Some Twitter users congratulated the 2022 Bar taker who they claim to know personally.

“THAT’S MY COUSIN!! CONGRATS, ATTY,” Twitter user @beaistired commented on Leonen’s post.

“Congrats, Atty. Marvin Ike B. Cimafranca… Proud officemate here!” online user @mrsanson2b wrote in a quote tweet.

“Congratulations, Atty. Marvin B. Cimafranca! The 5th [ffith] lawyer in the family,” Twitter user @Cimarlou commented.

Others, meanwhile, shared their own reactions to the picture.

“Full circle,” a Twitter user commented with a loudly crying emoji.

“HAHAHA. Lucky charm!!! Congratulations!!” another Pinoy exclaimed.

“Best bar story so far,” wrote a different Filipino with emojis of raised hands, 100 points, loudly crying face, and a gold trophy.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination that tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

To perform well, examinees should have a “good understanding of the basic principles of law and of relevant jurisprudence, as well as an adequate ability to understand and communicate in the English language,” the high court said in a bar bulletin before.

“To pass the Bar Examinations, the examinees need to exert effort to be as precise as possible in their knowledge of the law and in communicating this knowledge of the law in their answers,” it added.