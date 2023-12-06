Jimmy Bondoc’s 2023 Bar exams feat receives lukewarm response

Controversial OPM singer Jimmy Bondoc was among the 2023 Bar exam takers whose success earned mixed reactions from social media.

For this year, the Supreme Court said that the Bar had 3,812 passers for its exam administered last September.

This year’s passing rate was 36.77%, lower than 2022’s passing rate of 43.47%.

The topnotcher was Ephraim Porciuncula Bie, a journalism graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, who got a rating of 89.26%.

Other notable passers include 62-year-old Rosula Calacala, a local government unit employee from Jones, Isabela.

Meanwhile, Jimmy made the rounds on social media in 2017 when he entered law school at 42 years old.

At that time, Jimmy said that he had decided to study law since it had been his lifelong dream.

“The choice to go into law is really, parang a lifelong dream. Bukod dun, siguro para maging mas may silbi ako sa administration,” the singer said before, referring to the Duterte administration where he was appointed to the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

Jimmy entered PAGCOR as assistant vice president for entertainment in 2016 after being appointed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte, who the singer openly supported.

The crooner later served as PAGCOR’s vice president for its Corporate Social Responsibility Group from October 2017 to July 2021.

By September 2021, Jimmy was named a member of PAGCOR’s Board of Directors. His appointment ended in June 2022.

Meanwhile, his passing in the Bar exam received a lukewarm response from social media as some Filipinos recalled past issues involving the “Let Me Be The One” singer.

“He’s one of the trolls who fiercely wanted ABS-CBN shut down,” an online user wrote.

“Ang baba naman ng standard ng Bar exam lately, eme,” another Pinoy quipped.

“Not a good news. Lalo siyang magiging epal,” wrote a different user.

“Madaragdagan na naman ang mga abogadong pulpol at abusado,” commented another Pinoy.

In 2018, Jimmy threatened to start a nationwide petition to “delete Facebook” when the social networking platform tapped Rappler and VERA Files for its fact-checking initiative.

The following year, he earned buzz after expressing excitement that broadcasting giant ABS-CBN would lose its Congressional franchise in 2020.

The singer had a word war with Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who pointed out that thousands of people would lose their jobs.

She also said that being “happy” about the prospect was “pure evil.”

Jimmy responded by saying that he was happy about the “termination of the network’s system,” which, he claims, involves “politics and sexual favors” as a means to achieve success.

ABS-CBN eventually lost its Congressional franchise in May 2020, causing about 11,000 Filipinos to lose their jobs and millions to lose a source of crucial and timely information amid events of catastrophic disasters and crises.