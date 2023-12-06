‘Never denied, only redirected’: Catriona Gray has an advice to lawyer hopefuls

“You are more than the results of an exam/test.”

2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray expressed this encouraging message to bar examinees who did not receive a favorable outcome at the 2023 Bar Exams.

Catriona shared this through her Instagram broadcast channel.

“I just wanna encourage that [the] result of the test doesn’t define your intelligence. You are more than the results of an exam/test. Acknowledge the feelings of disappointment and guilt, feel them, but then allow it—when you’re ready—to become fuel to push you forward towards your next pursuit,” she wrote.

Catriona also emphasized that failure is “inescapable,” saying that she also continues to fail.

“Failure is a part of trying. It’s inescapable. But behind every success are failures. My own journey has many of them. I still fail at things even today,” she said.

Catriona also noted that this message also applies to any “pursuit.”

“I just hope that you, whoever is reading this, whether it’s in regards to a test, or a job interview, or a business pursuit…that you will never completely give up,” the Filipino-Australian model said.

“You have something unique and special that only you can give to the world,” she said.

Catriona also emphasized her mantra: “Never denied, only redirected. Malaking yakap.”

The 29-year-old children’s rights advocate uttered this line when she relinquished her crown during the 2019 Miss Universe competition.

“To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid. And on your path, you are never denied and only redirected,” the Pinay beauty queen said in her final speech back then.

This year’s licensure test for lawyers, meanwhile, produced 3,812 out of 10,387 takers, thus rendering a 36.77% national passing rate.

A journalism graduate of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) named Ephraim Bie ranked first among the newly minted lawyers with a rating of 89.625 percent.

The Ateneo de Manila University is the top-performing law school with a 93.18% rating.