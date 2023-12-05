FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2023 Ramon Paul Hernando on Tuesday noon announced the results of the 2023 Bar examinations.
A total of 3,812 number of takers successfully passed the Bar exams, lower than 3,992 passers in 2022 when 9,183 law hopefuls took the exams.
A total of 10,791 candidates registered for the Bar exams but only 10,387 completed the three-day tests held in September this year.
SC said that the 2023 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 36.77.
The 2023 rate is lower than last year’s passing rate of 43.47%
The list of successful examinees can be viewed within the courtyard of SC in Padre Faura Street, Manila and online through its official channels.
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (1/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/1oDFxFarRJ
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (2/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/WX8kRgbKkB
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (4/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/vjLVRRgXiU
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (5/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/Lw9KeIHptn
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (6/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/UjRI6hhpgj
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (7/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/n71JMdMsOq
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (8/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/W26zJso5AV
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
#2023Bar Examinations – List of Successful Examinees (9/9)#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt #HernanDidItWell pic.twitter.com/I2xEh6atlN
— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 5, 2023
— Rosette Adel