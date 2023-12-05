FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2023 Ramon Paul Hernando on Tuesday noon announced the results of the 2023 Bar examinations.

A total of 3,812 number of takers successfully passed the Bar exams, lower than 3,992 passers in 2022 when 9,183 law hopefuls took the exams.

A total of 10,791 candidates registered for the Bar exams but only 10,387 completed the three-day tests held in September this year.

SC said that the 2023 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 36.77.

The 2023 rate is lower than last year’s passing rate of 43.47%

The list of successful examinees can be viewed within the courtyard of SC in Padre Faura Street, Manila and online through its official channels.

— Rosette Adel