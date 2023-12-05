You can stream the 2023 Bar exams results announcement here

Do you want to view the 2023 Bar examinations results online?

The Supreme Court announced that the public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2023 Bar examinees on its official social media accounts as well as in the courtyard of the high tribunal.

On Monday, it shared QR codes where the public can stream the announcement of the Bar exam results.

You may use the QR codes below.

In anticipation of the #Bar2023 Results tomorrow, December 5, 2023, please scan the following QR Codes for the livestream links, for simultaneous access by the public. READ the Notice in full at https://t.co/5yZO9YVahK#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/Af00bkOU2G — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 4, 2023



It also provided the following links to the official livestreams of SC:

The list of successful Bar takers will also be displayed on LED walls within the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Padre Faura, Manila until 6 p.m.