Couple goals: Lovers who took and passed the 2020-21 Bar exams together

Some couples were among those who passed the historic 2020/2021 Bar exams on Tuesday.

Bar takers Paulo Angelo Juan and Michelle Ante caught the public’s attention after passing the examinations when it was reported that the couple studied in two rival schools.

Juan finished law school at De La Salle University while Ante finished at Ateneo de Manila University.

Their story and graduation photos were featured by News5.

Some Filipinos reacted to the couple’s law journey on the comments section. Others quipped about how the couple would handle their future cases.

“What if they will handle (the) same case, the husband being the defendants’ counsel and the wife on the complainant. Levity aside, congrats to the both of you,” a Facebook user wrote with smiling emojis.

“Mukang mahaba-habang argumento ‘to ‘pag nag-away. Hehe congrats, mga atty,” another online user quipped.

Married couple Jesson Gamil and Riz Pozon-Gamil likewise caught attention for passing the Bar as well.

A Facebook user also congratulated another couple, Caleb Andal and Divine Velasco, who passed the Bar exams together.

“May Atty. Caleb Andal and Atty. Divine Velasco pa,” he wrote in response to the feature on Juan and Ante.

A look at Andal’s Facebook account showed that he changed his profile picture with a photo of Velasco.

“Sa Diyos ang papuri at pasasalamat! Baby, natupad na mga pangarap natin!” Andal captioned his profile pic with emojis of a heart and folded hands.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday released the results for the 2020/2021 Bar exams held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Bar chair Associate Justice Marvic Leonen reported that there was passing rate of 72.28%, which translates to 8,241 new lawyers.

This year’s Bar also scrapped the traditional Bar topnotchers list and instead, highlighted those who scored 85% and above through the “exemplary” list.

A total of 14 Bar passers were similarly recognized for their “excellent” performance as they were able to score 90% and above.