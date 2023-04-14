Rundown: Top 30 Bar exam passers

(Updated 1:42 p.m.) The Philippines has 3,992 new lawyers.

The Supreme Court on Friday announced that 3,992 examinees passed the 2022 Bar examinations out of the 9,183 hopefuls who finished the exams in November last year.

2022 Bar Chair Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announced that the passing rate is 43.47%.

Of the successful Bar takers, the following garnered the highest ratings:

1st Place

DAYDAY, Czar Matthew Gerard Torres

University of the Philippines

88.8083%

2nd Place

MARIÑAS, Erickson Cayabyab

University of the Philippines

88.7666%

3rd Place

CREGENCIA, Christiane Claire

University of the Philippines

87.9667%

4th Place

YU, Andrea Jasmine Ong

University of the Philippines

87.7750%

5th Place

GATAPIA, Kim Gia Grande

University of the Philippines

87.4250%

6th Place

BAES, Gabriel Gil Manlambus

University of San Carlos

87.2500%

7th Place

REYES, Luigi Nico Mosqueda

San Beda College Alabang

87.1917%

8th Place

UY, Rio Mei Lungub

Ateneo de Manila University

87.0582%

9th Place

VERGARA, Mark David Quinit

Ateneo de Manila University

87.0083%

10th Place

ORENCIA, Jaims Gabriel Lopez

Ateneo de Manila University

86.9001%

11th Place

CAYANONG, Reina Marie Manatad

Ateneo de Manila University

86.8832%

12th Place

CORPUZ, Jether Kakilala

Mariano Marcos State University

86.7500%

13th Place

TARADJI, Ar-rashid Jammih

Ateneo de Zamboanga University

86.6833%

14th Place

GAMBOA, Jayvy Rosales

University of the Philippines

86.7000%

15th Place

JOSON, Sharlene Ann Oliva

University of the Philippines

86.5834%

16th Place

TAN, Nicole Kate Paronda

Ateneo de Manila University

86.5667%

17th Place

PEREZ, Luis Gabriel Arevalo

University of the Philippines

86.5583%

18th Place

EXIOMO, Eric Pamintuan

Saint Louis University

86.4918%

19th Place

OPINA, Louis-mari Rosales

University of Santo Tomas

86.4250%

20th Place

VILORIA, Kyle Terence Amilao

Arellano University

86.3334%

21st Place

BALBANERO, Gian Miguel Jimenez

Ateneo de Manila University

86.3167%

22nd Place

ESTABILLO, Jennefer Franco

Manuel L. Quezon University

86.3083%

23rd Place

SALAVER, Joji Marie Insular

University of the Philippines

86.2417%

24th Place

LUI, Jesse Brian Balisi

Ateneo de Manila University

86.2000%

25th Place

DAYRIT, Alvinson Tumang

Angeles University Foundation

86.1750%

26th Place

VEGA, Angelika Uy

University of San Carlos

86.1666%

27th Place

ROMANO-WEIGEL, Chrisha Ver Ramirez

University of San Carlos

86.1583%

28th Place

MARQUEZ, Aaron Daryl Pasumbal

University of the Philippines

86.0166%

29th Place

ENDOZO, Kathleen Kae Zagala

Ateneo de Manila University

86.0001%

30th Place

— DELGADO, Michael Hofileña

Ateneo de Davao University

86.0000%

— IGNACIO, Patricia Marie Eugenio

University of the Philippines

86.0000%

