Rundown: Top 30 Bar exam passers

(Updated 1:42 p.m.) The Philippines has 3,992 new lawyers.
The Supreme Court on Friday announced that 3,992 examinees passed the 2022 Bar examinations out of the 9,183 hopefuls who finished the exams in November last year.
2022 Bar Chair Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announced that the passing rate is 43.47%.
Of the successful Bar takers, the following garnered the highest ratings:
1st Place
DAYDAY, Czar Matthew Gerard Torres
University of the Philippines
88.8083%
2nd Place
MARIÑAS, Erickson Cayabyab
University of the Philippines
88.7666%
3rd Place
CREGENCIA, Christiane Claire
University of the Philippines
87.9667%
4th Place
YU, Andrea Jasmine Ong
University of the Philippines
87.7750%
5th Place
GATAPIA, Kim Gia Grande
University of the Philippines
87.4250%
6th Place
BAES, Gabriel Gil Manlambus
University of San Carlos
87.2500%
7th Place
REYES, Luigi Nico Mosqueda
San Beda College Alabang
87.1917%
8th Place
UY, Rio Mei Lungub
Ateneo de Manila University
87.0582%
9th Place
VERGARA, Mark David Quinit
Ateneo de Manila University
87.0083%
10th Place
ORENCIA, Jaims Gabriel Lopez
Ateneo de Manila University
86.9001%
11th Place
CAYANONG, Reina Marie Manatad
Ateneo de Manila University
86.8832%
12th Place
CORPUZ, Jether Kakilala
Mariano Marcos State University
86.7500%
13th Place
TARADJI, Ar-rashid Jammih
Ateneo de Zamboanga University
86.6833%
14th Place
GAMBOA, Jayvy Rosales
University of the Philippines
86.7000%
15th Place
JOSON, Sharlene Ann Oliva
University of the Philippines
86.5834%
16th Place
TAN, Nicole Kate Paronda
Ateneo de Manila University
86.5667%
17th Place
PEREZ, Luis Gabriel Arevalo
University of the Philippines
86.5583%
18th Place
EXIOMO, Eric Pamintuan
Saint Louis University
86.4918%
19th Place
OPINA, Louis-mari Rosales
University of Santo Tomas
86.4250%
20th Place
VILORIA, Kyle Terence Amilao
Arellano University
86.3334%
21st Place
BALBANERO, Gian Miguel Jimenez
Ateneo de Manila University
86.3167%
22nd Place
ESTABILLO, Jennefer Franco
Manuel L. Quezon University
86.3083%
23rd Place
SALAVER, Joji Marie Insular
University of the Philippines
86.2417%
24th Place
LUI, Jesse Brian Balisi
Ateneo de Manila University
86.2000%
25th Place
DAYRIT, Alvinson Tumang
Angeles University Foundation
86.1750%
26th Place
VEGA, Angelika Uy
University of San Carlos
86.1666%
27th Place
ROMANO-WEIGEL, Chrisha Ver Ramirez
University of San Carlos
86.1583%
28th Place
MARQUEZ, Aaron Daryl Pasumbal
University of the Philippines
86.0166%
29th Place
ENDOZO, Kathleen Kae Zagala
Ateneo de Manila University
86.0001%
30th Place
— DELGADO, Michael Hofileña
Ateneo de Davao University
86.0000%
— IGNACIO, Patricia Marie Eugenio
University of the Philippines
86.0000%
