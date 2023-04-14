2022 Bar passer Tippy Dos Santos’ message to law graduates who didn’t pass

2022 Bar passer Tippy Dos Santos, an actress and singer, reassured fellow law graduates who were not able to pass the qualifying examinations of the Supreme Court following the release of the results.

The UP Law alum was among those who passed the high court’s exams for aspiring lawyers conducted last November, which yielded a passing rate of f 43.47%, translating to 3,992 passers out of 10,006 hopefuls.

Results were released on Friday afternoon.

Tippy was identified as Bar taker number 1340 with the name Stephanie Denise Esquivias Dos Santos.

Her husband, Miguel Porcuna, broke the news on April 14 on Instagram.

“Called it. Congratulations, my love! No doubt since day one! Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what’s in store for you!” he wrote with emojis.

The post has earned over 9,000 likes so far.

According to Tippy, she initially did not have plans to take up law since she had her eyes set on her showbiz career.

However, the actress-singer realized that she “really” wanted to do “something else” during her stint in the entertainment industry.

“I wasn’t sure what that was. But I tried to get into law school, and thankfully, I got into my dream law school, which is UP Law,” the actress-singer said in a video interview with entertainment-lifestyle reporter MJ Felipe on Friday.

Tippy added that she “learned so much” about the law and herself throughout her journey as an aspiring lawyer.

She also admitted that reviewing for the Bar exam was challenging, saying she had “a very difficult time” preparing for it.

“‘Yung parang feeling mo ang dami masyadong kailangan basahin, ang daming masyadong batas, paano ko ‘to maaalala lahat,” the new lawyer said.

Tippy said that one will find strength if they persevere and if the people around them are “very helpful” and “really very supportive.”

Despite her achievement, Tippy said that she is “hopeful for those who did not make it this time.”

“I remember waiting for the results. Ang sinasabi lang sa’kin, if you don’t make it now, if you don’t make it the second time around, if you don’t make it the third time around, alam mo, once you make it, pare-pareho lang naman ang tawag sa mga pumapasa ng Bar: Abogado pa rin,” the actress-singer said.

“Hoping for the best for all of those that did not make it this time. Congratulations to all the new lawyers,” she added.

Last year, former vice president Leni Robredo congratulated Tippy after finishing her law studies at the country’s national university.

The Angat Buhay NGO chair was the guest speaker at the law graduates’ commencement rites.

Tippy finished her law studies at UP with flying colors, earning a Dean’s Medalist for Academic Excellence.

