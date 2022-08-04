Leni Robredo congratulates UP law school graduate Tippy Dos Santos

Former vice president Leni Robredo congratulated law school graduate Tippy Dos Santos who recently finished her studies at the University of the Philippines.

The actress-singer was among those who received their diploma at the commencement rites for the state university’s law students held at the University Theater of UP Diliman on August 2.

Leni was invited to be the guest speaker, while Tippy was among those who performed in front of their batchmates by singing folk-pop band Ben&Ben‘s “Susi.”

The 27-year-old artist finished her Juris Doctor degree with flying colors, earning a Dean’s Medalist for Academic Excellence.

“Hard part is done. Harder part coming soon,” Tippy said in a Facebook post.

After passing law school, graduates must pass the Bar Exams to qualify to practice law.

“Ever grateful to the UP College of Law for the 4 years of ups and downs. Goodbye, Malcolm Hell… este Hall,” Tippy wrote with emojis.

“Hello po @atty.lenirobredo,” she added, tagging Leni’s Instagram account.

The actress also uploaded some pictures of her graduation in the post.

Leni saw Tippy’s post and responded in the comments section: “Congratulations (partying emoji) That was quite a performance!! I’m a huge fan (kiss emoji).”

In another post, Tippy said she is “honored” to have been given a chance to interpret “Susi” in front of her batchmates and their “most esteemed professors and guests.”

“This is a performance I will never forget. Thank you, UP Law. Special thank yous to the graduating committee,” she said.

Meanwhile, Leni in her speech urged UP law school graduates to never give up in the fight for truth and justice.

She also told them that the Filipino people are their “most important client” as future lawyers.

“Bawat hakbang, gaano man kabigat ang ating mga paa, isinusulong tayo sa landas tungo sa tunay at makabuluhang pagbabago,” Leni said in her speech.

“Kaya mga graduates ng UP College of Law, matimbang ang mga sablay na nakasukbit sa mga balikat niyo. Inaasahan kayo, hindi lang para patuloy na dalhin ang apoy ng katarungan, pero para ipagtanggol sa makapangyarihang hanging pilit na iihip dito,” she added.