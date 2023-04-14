‘Finally’: Cheers for Miss Grand PH 2018 Eva Patalinjug after 2022 Bar exams feat

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug is among the 3,992 passers of the 2022 Bar examinations.

The Cebuana beauty, also the Hiyas ng Pilipinas National Director, took to Instagram to announce this new milestone in her life.

“Finally, ATTY. EVA PSYCHEE S. PATALINJUG, R.N.,” her Instagram post read.

In an Instagram story, Eva posted a photo of a church altar with the text written in all caps:

“Never doubted you. All my life I will be forever grateful.”

After passing the 2022 Bar exams, congratulatory message and cheers poured in for Eva.

Her mother, Liza Soroño, greeted Eva on Facebook.

“Congratulations to my eldest daughter Atty. Eva Psychee Soroño Patalinjug, R.N. Eva Patalinjug for passing the bar exam, be grateful and stay humble ate, I am so so proud of you…. I love you ate,” the mother wrote.

Colleagues of Eva at the DPWH Regional Office VII also congratulated her. She is a legal assistant at the Department of Public Works and Highways Regional Office VII.

“Congratulations to the two legal assistants of the DPWH Regional Office VII, Jups Remollo & Eva Patalinjug, for passing the 2022 Bar Examinations!” a Facebook post read.

The comments section of pageant page Pageanthology 101 which reported about Eva’s success were also filled with messages of praises and congratulations.



Some fans took to Twitter and Instagram Story.

Congrats, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Philippines 2018 Atty. Eva Patalinjug! <3 pic.twitter.com/xrIY0wZNc7 — Cinta 💙 (@infantcee) April 14, 2023

taray atty na si eva patalinjug! congrats teh — Taezyu Maglinao (@Opinionated102) April 14, 2023

Eva took up Law at the University of San Carlos.

According to the Supreme Court of the Philippines Public Information Office, 186 of 199 Bar examinees from University of San Carlos passed the exams, posting a 93.7% passing rate.

2022 Bar Chair Associate Justice Alfred Benjamin Caguioa reported 3,992 passers out of 9,183 2022 Bar examinees, posting 43.7% passing rate.

Of which, 30 Bar examinees obtained the highest ratings.

