’20 years in the making’: Daughter shares journey of dad who passed Bar

“20 years in the making.”

A nursing student shared the journey of her 55-year-old father who was able to pass the 2022 Bar exams after two decades and six attempts.

Kath Suarez said that she is “still on cloud [nine]” four days after the Supreme Court released the results of the successful Bar takers last April 14.

“Sharing a snippet of the 20-year journey of my father before passing the November 2022 bar exam. Yes, 20 years in the making!” she wrote on Facebook on April 18.

“A big thanks to everyone that came, left, remained, and those we met along the way. My heart is full,” Kath added with heart emojis.

Her post included a link to a TikTok clip where she recounted the journey of her father, Roberto Suarez II, who graduated from law school “more than two decades ago.”

Kath revealed that he graduated from the Philippine Law School in 2022 at 34 years old, according to her interview with The Summit Express.

Roberto took the Bar in 2003 but failed. He retook it in 2004 and 2006 but he was not successful either.

It wasn’t until 2017 — after 11 years — that he attempted to retake it.

According to the mentioned report, “things were starting to look bleak, especially since their family was also going through a rough patch.”

Roberto’s 2017 take was unsuccessful, so he tried again in 2019 and finally, in November 2022.

The last one earned him the title of attorney after six attempts of taking the Bar.

In her TikTok clip, Kath said that she ordered a “future lawyer” cake for her father on his birthday in 2021, adding that it was her way of “manifesting.”

“Manifest lang muna tayo, not knowing if this day will ever come,” she had said.

Kath shared that while her father was studying for the 2022 Bar exams, he was also working as a full-time court decongestant officer at the Municipal Trial Court in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Apart from that, Roberto is also an active member of their church’s lectors and commentators group.

“20 years in the making. Between those years, we hit rock bottom kaya ang layo ng agwat ng take niya. 2006 ‘yung last, then 2017 na ang next. 11 years,” she reflected.

“Who would have thought na ibibigay din pala talaga sa tamang panahon? After 20 years, after ng [sixth] try?” the daughter added.

Kath’s TikTok video has earned 7,766 likes, over 700 comments, and more than 74,900 views so far.

Kath said her father’s successful feat in the Bar was an early birthday gift since the results came two days (April 14) before he turned 55 on April 16.

“Feeling niya noon, kapag 55 years old na siya, magiging abogado na siya. Kasi noong previous Bar exams, may grade siya na 55 with an average of 72-74%,” she said to The Summit Express.

Meanwhile, Roberto said that he was motivated by his love for his family and the need to wrap an “unfinished business.”

“Keep your passion burning to fulfill your dreams. There are only [two] things that can prevent you from becoming a lawyer: One, stop taking the Bar exam. Two, death,” he said.

“What we think is what we become. Kapag hindi mo pinursue ang pangarap mo, ‘yun na ang magiging final destination mo. Pero kapag naniniwala kang makakamit mo ‘yun, through hard work and prayers, God will grant the desires of your heart,” the lawyer added.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination by the high court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

It is the only qualifying licensure exam among skilled professionals that is not conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission.

