Pia Wurtzbach cheers Bar exam passer inspired by her story of ‘resilience’

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach congratulated a newly minted lawyer who considered her an “inspiration” to finish law school.

In a tweet, 2022 Bar passer Cleyvan Juliano Crescini shared how Pia’s resilience inspired him to reach his dreams.

“Dear Miss @PiaWurtzbach, you may not personally know me but allow me to express my deepest gratitude for inspiring me to finish my studies in law school,” he tweeted on May 4.

“I took my Political Law Review subject four times before I could graduate and take the Bar Exams. Lo and behold, Political Law is my highest score in the Bar Exams,” Cleyvan added.

“Without your inspiring story of resilience, passion, and dedication, maybe I would not even continue braving law school,” he continued.

“So, thank you from the bottom of my heart. May you always continue [to] inspire others to persevere!” the new lawyer further said.

Cleyvan also accompanied his post with two pictures — a short-haired picture of him having a photo op with Pia and a long-haired version of him in a suit during the signing of the Roll of Attorneys.

Pia responded to the lawyer fan the following day.

“Congratulations, Atty. Cleyvan!!!! Believe me when I say that by sharing this with me, you inspired me too,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“I am so proud of you. I know you’ll do well. Make me even prouder,” Pia added in the tweet with a hugging face emoji.

Last April, the Supreme Court released the list of Bar passers who took the exams in November 2022.

The Bar is the qualifying licensure examination by the high court which tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

Meanwhile, Pia responded to Cleyvan on the same day she surprised the public with a wedding video of her and now-husband Jeremy Jauncey.

Cleyvan mentioned this in his response to Pia’s comment in the replies thread.

“Thank you very much, Miss Pia! You inspired me again, and motivated me more to do my best to serve our people and our country,” he wrote in a reply to the Miss Universe 2015’s message.

“By the way, congratulations on your wedding! I wish you all the best in this new chapter of your life,” the lawyer added with a revolving hearts emoji.

Cleyvan told the Inquirer that Pia’s journey in braving the prestigious beauty pageants Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe inspired him to stay strong in pursuing his own dream.

“If not for Miss Pia, and her inspiring story, siguro ‘di ko matatapos ;yung law degree ko, at hindi ako naging abogado ngayon [kasi] ‘yung life story niya ang isa sa mga nagbigay [sa’kin] ng motivation para ipagpatuloy ‘yung laban sa law school at sa Bar exam,” he said to the news outlet.

In 2017, Pia’s life story was featured in the drama anthology series “Maalala Mo Kaya” under the episode “Korona.”

It depicted her early struggles to make a name for herself, including how she became a world-renowned beauty queen.

When Pia had her homecoming parade after winning the Miss Universe title, she was quoted as likening her journey to a teleserye or drama series.