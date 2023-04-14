Rundown: 2022 Bar exams passers

The Supreme Court Public Information Office on Friday released the official list of successful Bar examinees.

Of the 9,183 hopefuls who took the Bar exams in November last year, 3,992 successfully hurdled the exams, posting a passing rate of 43.47%.

2022 Bar Chair Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and the SC PIO also released the names of the 30 successful Bar examinees who obtained the highest ratings.

In a tweet on Friday, 2021 Bar Chair Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said that the top 5 placers are from the University of the Philippines College of Law, while 13 of the top 30 are also from UP Law.

Good afternoon @dawende Just to let you know top 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 are from UP Law. Out of 30, 13 of the top 30 are UP Law. FYI lang. — Marvic Leonen — maroon check (@marvicleonen) April 14, 2023

The SC PIO also posted the performance of law schools in the country where San Beda University recorded 97.8% percentage of passers.

This was followed by the Ateneo de Manila University and UP with 97.24% and 95.02% percentage of passers, respectively.

Here are the performance of the law schools in the Philippines:

2022 Bar Examinations – Performance of Law Schools#GetThatBar2022 #Bar2022 pic.twitter.com/65oV241Vgg — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s a list of successful 2022 Bar examinees:

