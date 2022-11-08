‘Get that bar’: Leonen shares tips to 2022 Bar takers before big day

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, former Bar chairperson, shared tips for aspiring lawyers taking their Bar examinations this November.

The 2022 Bar exams will be held digitally and onsite on November 9, 13, 16 and 20.

The onsite exams would be held in 14 testing centers across the country, with five of them in Metro Manila.

The public is advised of expected road closures and other relevant traffic advisories during the exam period.

A total of 9,916 law graduates are expected to take the Bar this year.

The Bar exam is the qualifying licensure examination that tests aspiring lawyers’ knowledge of fundamental legal principles and basic skills required of an entry-level lawyer in the country.

To perform well, examinees should have a “good understanding of the basic principles of law and of relevant jurisprudence, as well as an adequate ability to understand and communicate in the English language,” the Supreme Court said in a bar bulletin before.

“To pass the Bar Examinations, the examinees need to exert effort to be as precise as possible in their knowledge of the law and in communicating this knowledge of the law in their answers,” it added.

Leonen, chair of the 2021 Bar exams, advised examinees before the big days.

“Take a deep breath. Sleep well. Eat well. Exercise the day before. Make peace with your gods. Re-examine your purpose,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Always remember, the bar exam is one of the hurdles for you to be able to serve the people in a different capacity,” the magistrate added.

He also included the hashtag “#GetThatBar2022” in his post.