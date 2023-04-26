‘Regality and honor’: Angelique Manto stuns in modern Filipiniana for Miss Universe PH challenge

Former courtside reporter Angelique Manto showcased a modern, blue Filipiniana for her outfit at the latest challenge for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023.

Angelique and other MUPH delegates turned the footpaths at the Arroceros Park in Manila as their runway to strut their way and win the national pageant’s Jojo Bragais Runway Challenge. Their performances can be viewed in a video that was released on MUPH’s YouTube channel on April 24.

In the video, the candidates promoted Bragais Shoes’ heels while wearing their fashionable takes on the modern Filipiniana.

In a post on April 25 about her entry to this challenge, Angelique said that she sought to “mix” her fashion sensibilities and still pay homage to the traditional outfit of Filipino women.

The delegate of Pampanga also uploaded photos of her shimmering short blue dress with butterfly sleeves. This was in collaboration with Filipino designer Patricia Pascual.

“When we were asked to wear a modern Filipiniana, I wanted to mix my explorative fashion sensibilities to the regality and honor our Filipiniana has,” Angelique said.

“Getting my whole vision, collaborating on an outcome we are proud of, and executing the whole garment in roughly three days, what a feat for us but most especially to @patriciaapascual. How lucky am I to meet such supportive souls who would stretch time and pour their effort for my campaign, forever grateful for you @itspatriciapascual,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelique Manto 🌪 (@angeliquemanto)

Angelique then urged her followers to watch her performance on YouTube. They may also vote for her through the national pageant’s app. It is available for free download at any mobile application store.

“The way you’re rallying for me since day ZERO has melted my heart through and through — let’s freaking get this,” she said with her hashtag #Mantobetheuniverse.

Angelique also uploaded the video clip of her walk for the last challenge of MUPH in a separate post.

“Can’t believe we’re down to our last online challenge — don’t forget to vote for me through the @themissuniverseph app — number 28 — Pampanga! let’s do this!” she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelique Manto 🌪 (@angeliquemanto)

Filipinos can still vote for their preferred MUPH 2023 candidates to reach the finals via the MUPH app.

The coronation night, meanwhile, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 13.

Reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzu are expected to grace the much-anticipated conclusion of this year’s competition.

The delegate who will win the MUPH 2023 crown will succeed Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City who won last year. She will also represent the Philippines in the next edition of the most prestigious pageant in the world.