State university lauds college student chosen to design national costume for Miss Universe Cameroon

The Central Luzon State University‘s Department of Textile and Garment Technology expressed its warmest congratulations to 20-year-old student Kennedy Jhon Gasper who was given the chance to design a costume for the 69th edition of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.

The third-year college student was chosen by the camp of Miss Universe-Cameroon Angèle Kossinda to design her national costume at the upcoming beauty pageant to be held on May 17 in Florida, United States.

Cameroon is a country in Central Africa.

“We are happy to announce that our 3rd year student of BSFTT-FD has given a big role as national costume designer to one of the candidates of MISS UNIVERSE 2021,” the announcement of Gasper’s college department reads.

BSFTT-FD stands for Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Textile Technology, Major in Fashion Designing.

“At the age of 20, he has proven himself as an outstanding student and fashion designer. He has given extra effort in his studies whilst grabbing sidelines in making costumes, gowns, and participating contests,” the department added.

Gasper acknowledged the post and expressed his gratitude in the comments section.

“Thank you so much my DTGT FAM! Sa ating dean, Ma’am Judith Antonino, sa aking mga professors Dr. Sarah SJ. Algozo, Daneasah Ozogla, Ma’am Katherine Morales, Ma’am Joyce Encomienda Dela Cruz, Ma’am Rheena Francia. I’m so thankful ma’am, na naging teachers ko po kayong lahat,” he wrote, tagging his teachers.

“God bless you all po… ang achievement po na ito ay para sa ating lahat,” Gasper added.

In an interview, he said that he and his co-designer, along with his friends, created Kossinda’s national costume for four days.

“Medyo malaki siyang tignan pero lightweight lang po iyong costume,” Gasper was quoted as saying in the Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP).

“Gumamit po kami ng mga beads, mga iba’t ibang klase po ng indigenous materials, gaya ng abaca, wooden beads, mga coconut shells,” he added.

The student fashion designer also shared that they molded a lion figure with the use of styro cuttings.

“Inspirasyon ko po do’n, iyong culture ng mismong country ng ginawan ko po,” Gasper said.

“And kung ano po ‘yung mga tradisyon nila at binase ko sa tradisyon nila iyong costume po,” he added.

Gasper previously created a casual wear attire for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Sigrid Grace Flores of Catanduanes.

He also created a headdress for a costume of Binibining Pilipinas 2020-2021 Ruth Quin of Nueva Ecija.

Kossinda and the Philippines

In an Instagram post, Kossinda shared that there is a “big love story” between her, Filipino fans and the Philippines since 2017.

At that year, she was a candidate for Miss Earth 2017 which was held in the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Nov. 4, 2017.

The Cameroonian beauty queen entered the Top 16 at that time.

For the upcoming Miss Universe this year, she revealed that Filipinos had made her gowns and mentored her for the competition.

“This is what we learn from beauty pageant—inclusion – tolerance – unity!” Kossinda said.

Meanwhile, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City will represent the Philippines and compete against candidates from 73 countries and territories.