Katrina Dimaranan’s ‘MUPH 2025 comeback queens’ post intrigues fans

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021 Katrina Dimaranan has sparked curiosity among pageant fans after reposting a social media post about “possible comeback queens” for the upcoming MUPH edition.

The beauty queen on Tuesday, January 28, reshared a post uploaded by a pageant fan that featured Filipino pageant titleholders.

“Here are the possible comeback queens for this year of @themissuniverseph 2025,” the fan wrote in an Instagram post.

“PUKSAAN edition, and definitely, they will totally bring the show that the UNIVERSE is looking for, and in order to bag the coveted crown of the country in being the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and be the 5th [fifth] Miss Universe for the Philippines,” the fan added.

The “comeback queens” included Katrina, Miss Earth Air 2023 Yllana Aduana, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, and Miss Universe Philippines 2024 first runner-up Stacey Gabriel.

The fan also posted it on Instagram Stories with the text: “POSSIBLE COMEBACK QUEENS OF MUPH 2025”

It was accompanied by several emojis.

Katrina reshared the fan’s IG Story on her account on the same day.

She also posted a selfie of herself and accompanied it with the following text:

Good morning, Taguig (sun emoji)

(revolving hearts emoji) Love, Miss Universe Philippines Taguig 2021

It was not the first time the pageant veteran intrigued fans with such posts.

In October 2023, she responded to a follower who appealed for her to join the Miss Universe Philippines.

“Oh my goodness, I love this question. Um, I think…” Katrina said, lip-synching to an audio on Instagram.

The caption on her post also reads: “The universe is in YOU.”

Katrina’s name was also recently mentioned by some pageant fans who wondered if she would join MUPH 2025.

“May magbabalik nga ba sa MUPH? Pauwi ng Pilipinas si Katrina Dimaranan. Sasali nga ba siya sa Miss Universe Philippines 2025?” a Facebook page said.

Katrina is a holder of the following pageant titles: Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 2012, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up, and Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021.

She announced her exit from the pageant scene in 2022 but continued to intrigue fans with posts that some perceive to hint at a possible comeback.

Meanwhile, competitions are already underway as contestants vie to become the representative of their area for the Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Some of the concluded competitions are the Miss Universe Philippines Siargao, Miss Universe Philippines Pangasinan and Miss Universe Philippines Laguna, among others.

The 2025 edition of MUPH will see reigning Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo, also crowned Miss Universe Asia 2024, pass the crown to her successor who will represent the Philippines in Miss Universe 2025.

Miss Universe is considered the most prestigious beauty pageant worldwide.

Other international contests in the “Big Four” or the big league pageants are Miss World, Miss International, Miss Globe, and Miss Earth.