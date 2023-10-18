‘The universe is in you’: Will Katrina Dimaranan join Miss Universe Philippines anew?

Many are asking Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism 2021 Katrina Dimaranan to make a pageantry comeback.

In an Instagram post on October 13, Katrina, who competed in several pageants in the past, replied to a follower who asked her if she would join the Miss Universe Philippines.

The Instagram user asked with prayer emojis: “Ate Kat, one more please for Miss Universe Philippines.”

As her response, Katrina lip-synced to an audio on Instagram, saying: “Oh my goodness, I love this question. Um, I think…”

Her caption reads: “The universe is in YOU.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Jayne Dimaranan (@katrina_dimaranan)

In 2022, Katrina bid goodbye to her pageant journey, which spanned 10 years, through a heartfelt letter she wrote to her supporters on Instagram.

She was not able to attend the MUP grand coronation for that year, being unable to pass her title MUP Tourism 2021 to her successor in person.

RELATED: Katrina Dimaranan reigns pageant pages, bloggers’ Miss Universe Philippines 2021 forecast

In her letter, Katrina cited residency issues in the United States and her nursing career as reasons why she did not make it at the event.

The Filipino-American model and actress also expressed that she was “beyond grateful” for her experiences.

“All those sleepless nights, crying behind the scenes, the sisterhood, the celebrations, and the victories and the losses— I am beyond grateful. I will miss those moments (heart emoji). This journey helped me accept that my past, my hardships actually inspired someone to aim for greatness and follow their dreams,” she wrote back then.

READ: ‘Beyond grateful’: Katrina Dimaranan concludes pageant journey (philstar.com)

With her latest post on a potential comeback, Katrina’s batch mate Victoria Velasquez Vincent, who won MUP Charity 2021, commented about joining her.

“Tara,” Victoria wrote.

Several personalities also cheered her on.

“YESSS PLS,” online influencer Chella Falconer said.

“Hahahahahaha LABAN KAT,” another model named Ingrid Santamaria wrote.

“YESSSSSSS, OMG LABAN,” Miss Manila Tourism 2023 Angela Okol also said.

Katrina entered the world of pageants after winning the Binibining Pilipinas Tourism crown in 2012.

In 2018, she went overseas to compete at the Miss Supranational as a US delegate. She eventually finished first runner-up.

Katrina joined local pageantry again in 2021, this time, as Taguig City’s representative for that edition’s MUP.

As of writing, there are no announcements yet on the competition for 2024.

Katrina, who turned 30 this year, would be eligible to join the next edition of the context after the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) scrapped its age restrictions, thus making all adult women eligible to join.

Back then, Miss Universe limited women aged between 18 to 28 years old to join the contest.

RELATED: Michelle Dee teases beauty queen cousin Winwyn Marquez after Miss Universe scrapped age limit

The country’s delegate for the 72nd Miss Universe is Michelle Dee.

The grand coronation will be held in El Salvador on November 19.

READ: Where to watch Miss Universe 2023