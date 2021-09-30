Katrina Dimaranan reigns pageant pages, bloggers’ Miss Universe Philippines 2021 forecast

Katrina Dimaranan, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 representative of Taguig City, topped leaderboard forecast of pageant pages on Facebook ahead of the coronation night on September 30.

The much-anticipated event will take place at the Henann Resort Alona Beach in Panglao, Bohol this Thursday. It will be streamed live on KTX.PH.

Missosology, a long-running pageant website with one million followers, chose Dimaranan as its top pick candidate to represent the country in the international stage of the competition.

“After the preliminaries (national costume, interview, swimsuit and evening gown), our panel of experts and correspondents sat down to discuss who among the contestants the Philippines’ best bets for Miss Universe,” read its post on September 28.

In its list, the top five bets are:

Taguig – Katrina Dimaranan Pangasinan – Maureen Christa Wroblewitz Cebu Province – Steffi Rose Aberasturi Cebu City – Beatrice Luigi Gomez Cavite – Victoria Velasquez Vincent

Instagram page Miss U Updates with 137,000 followers similarly picked Dimaranan. The blogger described the Taguig representative as someone who radiates “experience.”

“Taguig @katrina_dimaranan just radiates ‘experience’, and screams ‘prepared and ready’ which is why I think she’s the one to be sent this year with less than 2 months of preparation left until jetting off to MU,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSUUPDATES (@missuupdates)

The rest of the page’s top delegates are from:

Cebu Province Cavite Pangasinan Cebu City

The third pageant page to choose the 28-year-old model is Facebook page Sash Factor.

The pageant-dedicated page explained that they saw Dimaranan as someone who can “carry the full weight of Filipino pageantry might.”

“Why Katrina? She is ready, anytime and anywhere! What PH needs right now is someone who can carry the full weight of Filipino pageantry might, someone who can deliver the goods with such limited time on her hand plus she can carry the double edge sword of Filipino fandom, the craziness, the enthusiasm and the passion and obsession of pageant fans,” Sash Factor said.

“And that is Katrina @katrina_dimaranan, tested and proven! And on finals night, you will be amazed!” it added.

The rest of its top five bets are:

Cebu Province’s Steffi Rose Aberasturi Cavite’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent Cebu City’s Bea Gomez Laguna’s Leren Bautista

Another pageant page or blog called Pageanthology 101 also chose Dimaranan as its top 1 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate.

“Our Finale’s hot picks have been made after observations of the girls from Day 1. Miss Taguig Katrina Jayne Dimaranan tops on our list!” the post read.

Its other top picks are:

Laguna – Leren Bautista Cebu Province – Steffi Aberasturi Pangasinan – Maureen Wroblewitz Manila – Jasmine Umali

The fifth pageant enthusiast who deemed Dimaranan to represent the country is pageant insider-blogger Adam Genato with the handle HeyAdamg on Facebook.

“We have all seen the official 28 candidates showcase their goods in the crucial pre-pageant events like the national costume, closed door interview and the preliminary swimsuit and evening competition last week. After following these girls and analyzing everything for two months, I now present to you my Final Hot Picks for Miss Universe Philippines 2021,” his post read.

The rest of his top picks are:

Albay – Janela Cuaton Cebu province – Steffi Aberasturi Cavite – Victoria Velasquez Vincent Manila – Jasmine Umali

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization under Shamcey Supsup will be awarding five titles to potential pageant winners along with the coveted crown.

These are:

Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism

Miss Universe Philippines Charity

Miss Universe Philippines 1st Runner-Up

Miss Universe Philippines 2nd Runner-Up

READ: Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Charity: Two new pageant titles unveiled