Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Charity: Two new pageant titles unveiled

(Updated 3:30 p.m.) The second edition of Miss Universe Philippines under Shamcey Supsup‘s direction added two new titles.

This, after pictures of supposed sashes to be given out to beauty pageant winners surfaced on social media.

Some pageant-oriented pages posted photos of sashes supposed to be awarded to “Miss Universe Philippines Tourism” and “Miss Universe Philippines Charity.”

The titles were previously not included in the lineup of the competition.

Miss Universe Philippines Organization confirmed this in a post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Aside from the main title of Miss Universe Philippines, we decided to add two new titles—Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity,” the organization said.

“These two queens will not be competing in any international pageant, but should the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 be unable to fulfill her obligations the MUPH Tourism will takeover,” it added.

The promotion of tourism and involvement in charity are two pillars that the MUPH Organization champion. By having individual queens focused on these, we can further our cause,” it furthered.

Since the pageant was handed to the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, candidates have been releasing tourism videos to show the beauty of their hometowns of the places they are representing.

Despite the unverified photos prior to the organization’s announcement, some Filipinos cheered on their bets for the new titles.

“Kung yan ang sashes: Miss Universe Philippines – Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Miss Charity – Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Tourism -Katrina Dimaranan, 1st Runner Up – Victoria Vincent, 2nd Runner Up – Chella Falconer,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Maureen for the crown, Kisses for tourism,” another online user said.

“Maureen Wroblewits/Katrina Dimaranan For Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Miss Charity for Kisses Delavin, Miss Tourism for Steffi Aberasturi, 1st runner up for Victoria Vincent, 2nd runner up For Jasmine Umali,” a different pageant fan wrote.

In December last year, Miss Universe Philippines Organization also revealed the following official titles of the top five ladies, which include Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo – Ambassador for Education

Ambassador for Education First runner-up Ysabella Ysmael – Ambassador for Arts and Culture

Ambassador for Arts and Culture Second runner-up Michele Gumabao – Ambassador for Health and Fitness

Ambassador for Health and Fitness Third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx – Ambassador for Tourism

Ambassador for Tourism Fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson – Ambassador for Gender Equality

The coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines for this year will be held at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

The winner of the beauty pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe to be held in Israel.

It will be available for streaming on KTX.ph while a delayed telecast will be available on GMA Network on October 3.