BoycottMissUniverse: Pageant fans plan to snub Miss Universe 2021 after announcement of Israel hosting

(Updated 10:45 p.m.) Calls to “boycott” the upcoming Miss Universe 2021 were launched online after its organization announced that the pageant would be hosted by Israel, a country that has been accused of committing crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.

The social media accounts of the prestigious beauty pageant said that its 70th edition will be held in Eilat, Israel, a resort city in the southernmost part of the country.

This edition will see Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza crowning her successor after seven months of reign. It will also see the return of veteran television personality Steve Harvey as host, reports note.

The three-hour event will be broadcasted live on Fox in the United States and in 180 countries and territories in December.

70 YEARS! 👑 The 70th #MISSUNIVERSE competition is heading to ….Eilat, Israel! 🎉 MISS UNIVERSE will air live around the world December 2021. Stay tuned for more information or visit https://t.co/25sAUG0jBb pic.twitter.com/gX0XAPXfUg — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) July 20, 2021

Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart said that they have spent months planning a safe competition that will follow similar guidelines to the Miss USA pageant held in November last year at Memphis.

Israel is the first country to have reached vaccine herd immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite its low COVID-19 cases, the MUO’s decision to choose Israel as the venue for the most prestigious beauty pageant didn’t sit well with some fans who questioned the organization’s decision.

Israel’s Ministry of Tourism quoted Shugart who reportedly said that they have been eyeing the Middle Eastern country before “due to its rich history, beautiful landscapes, myriad of cultures.”

#BoycottMissUniverse, #FreePalestine

This is the first time in history that Israel will host the beauty pageant but the hashtag “#BoycottMissUniverse” has already surfaced on local social media following the announcement.

“The way some pageant fans are more excited on who will be their country’s delegate for Miss Universe 2021 instead of the damage this edition will cause. Just say you support genocide.

#BoycottMissUniverse,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Find another host country,” another online user commented in response to the organization’s post.

“Also realized Gazini is half Palestinian. Gurl. Kung naging representative siya ta’s diyan siya mapapadala, the political implications. Shuta,” he added, referring to Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados who has a Palestinian father.

“Is there, like, a #BoycottMissUniverse??? I hope there is until they decide to change the venue,” a different Twitter user exclaimed.

Some Twitter users in the global community are also against Israel hosting the beauty pageant.

“@Official_MissSA, I hope you’re not going to send our Queen, Miss South Africa, to compete in an apartheid state given the history of this country. We stand with Palestine. #MissUniverse #FreePalestine #BoycottMissUniverse,” an online user wrote.

‘Crimes against humanity’

Israel has been accused by Human Rights Watch‘s (HRW) Israel and Palestine director of committing crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution in its conflict with Palestinians.

The issue stemmed from the days when Britain took control of the area known as Palestine after the Ottoman Empire was defeated in the First World War.

Back then, the land was inhabited by a Jewish minority and Arab majority but tensions grew when the international community gave Britain the task to establish a “national home” in Palestine for Jewish people.

Jews believed Israel was their ancestral home but Palestinian Arabs also claimed the land and opposed the move.

Between the 1920s and 1940s, several more Jews arrived in the area to escape persecution from Europe and seek a homeland after the Holocaust of the Second World War.

The United Nations in 1947 voted to split Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, which gained favor to Jewish leaders. The Arabs rejected this and it was never implemented.

In 1948, British rulers left and Jewish leaders declared the creation of the state of Israel. This was rejected by Palestinians and a war followed.

When a ceasefire happened, it was Israel that controlled most of the territory.

A peace agreement was never reached and the fighting continues up to this day, with Israeli authorities being accused of committing “grave abuses” against Palestinians in occupied territory.

“Across Israel and the occupied territory, Human Rights Watch found that Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to privilege Jewish Israelis at the expense of Palestinians,” HRW Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir wrote in a piece on HRW’s website.

“They have done so by undertaking policies aimed at mitigating what they openly describe as the ‘demographic threat’ Palestinians pose and maximizing the land available for Jewish communities, while concentrating most Palestinian in dense enclaves. The policy takes different forms and is pursued in a particularly severe form in the occupied territory,” he added.

“We found that the elements of the crimes come together in the occupied territory as part of a single Israeli government policy. That policy is to maintain the domination by Jewish Israelis over Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territory. It is coupled in the occupied territory with systematic oppression and inhumane acts against Palestinians living there,” Shakir further said.

(Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this included Philippines in the headline. This has been corrected.)