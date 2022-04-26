‘Beyond grateful’: Katrina Dimaranan concludes pageant journey

Katrina Jayne Dimaranan will not be able to attend the Miss Universe Philippines 2022, thus ending her 10-year pageant journey.

Katrina announced this in an Instagram post on April 24 accompanied by a video of her pageant career over the years.

“I am sad to announce that I will not be home in the Philippines to pass on my title in Miss Universe Philippines 2022 (sad emoji),” she said.

Katrina started her post with an inspirational quote that reads: “Keep going. Move one foot after the other. Next thing you know, you look back, and you already climbed a mountain. And your journey continues.”

She then bared residency issues in the United States and her nursing career kept her from returning to the Philippines.

“Along with issues with my US residency, I have been occupied and focused with my nursing career and believe me, I really tried to make it work,” she said.

The 28-year-old beauty queen then took a walk down memory lane and recalled the time she started her pageant journey at 18 years old.

“Where I met some of the most amazing people who became friends and family, and where I learned many life lessons and how I learned to open up my mind and my heart to other things going on outside of our personal lives,” Katrina said.

“All those sleepless nights, crying behind the scenes, the sisterhood, the celebrations, and the victories and the losses— I am beyond grateful. I will miss those moments (heart emoji). This journey helped me accept that my past, my hardships actually inspired someone to aim for greatness and follow their dreams,” she added.

Katrina entered the world of pageants after winning the Binibining Pilipinas Tourism crown in 2012.

In 2018, she represented the United States at the Miss Supranational and finished first runner-up.

Katrina then returned to the local pageant scene when she represented Taguig City at the MUPH 2021.

In days leading up to the coronation night, she was the favorite in several big pageant pages.

The beauty queen, however, did not win the grand Miss Universe title.

She finished at the second spot and was crowned as the new Miss Universe Philippines Tourism.

For this year’s edition, 32 delegates will compete for the elusive crown at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 30.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Luigi Gomez to represent the Philippines in the 71st edition of Miss Universe pageant.

Pageant fans can support their bets by booking their tickets to watch the event at the venue or stream the event for free via ABS-CBN’s digital platforms.

