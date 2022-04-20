Miss Universe Philippines 2022 schedule: The Coronation, livestream, telecast

Beauty pageant fans can now choose to cheer for their Miss Universe Philippines bet via digital, broadcast and in person.

Thirty-two delegates from different parts of the country will vie for the elusive crown at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 30.

The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez to represent the country in the 71st edition of Miss Universe pageant.

The organization has so far announced the following ways fans can support their favorite pageant candidates.

At the venue

Fans can book their tickets to watch the event in person via SM Tickets.

Tickets are still on sale, as of writing.

The ticket prices are as follows:

VIP Premium: P13,000

VIP Regular: P9,950

Lower box premium: P5,950

Lower v-box regular: P3,950

Upper box: P2,950

General ad: 950

ABS-CBN Digital viewing

MUPH previously posted the following platforms where viewers can stream the coronation live at 7 pm:

iWantTFC

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel

“We’re ready to bring the Universe a #UniquelyBeautiful digital viewing experience!” MUPH said on its post.

On air via GMA

Fans can also wait for the national broadcast of the event via GMA-7 on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

“GMA 7 is Miss Universe Philippines 2022’s official telecast partner. Catch the national broadcast of The Coronation on May 1, 9AM to 12NN!” GMA said.

Metro Manila and most parts of the country are placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, the most relaxed movement restriction, until April 30.

Under this alert level status, both indoor and outdoor venues can hold social gatherings at their full capacity.

Participants, however, should still observe the minimum mandated public health standards such as the wearing of face masks, social distancing and presenting of COVID-19 vaccination cards upon entry.

In 2021, amid the stricter restrictions on gatherings and events, MUPH only allowed 100 guests for its limited live audience of the show that took place at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30 of that year.

