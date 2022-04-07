Rundown: Miss Universe Philippines Top 32 delegates for 2022

The Top 32 delegates who will vie for the elusive crown for the new edition of Miss Universe Philippines were finally unveiled.
MUP posted photos of these delegates in colorful outfits on Facebook on April 6.
“Presenting our Top 32 Finalists, Universe! One of these #UniquelyBeautiful ladies will be the next Miss Universe Philippines!” the post reads.
“To all of the delegates who did not make the cut, you will always be part of the #MUPHSisterhood! You all did a great job and the MUPH Organization is proud of you!” it added.
These finalists were narrowed down from the top 50 hopefuls revealed last February 28.
READ: Rundown: Miss Universe Philippines top 50 delegates for 2022
Similar to the previous edition, the delegates underwent a series of challenges via an online platform to advance to the next rounds of the competition. Their fans can also vote for their slot via the Kumu app.
The coronation night for MUP is slated April 30.
The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez to represent the country in the 70th edition of Miss Universe pageant.
Here are the following candidates who made it to the Top 32 cut:
- Jona Sweett – Aklan
- Julia Calleja Saubier – Albay
- Ghenesis Latugat – Baguio
- Elsa Schumacher – Batanes
- Shawntel Cruz – Benguet
- Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx – Bohol
- Aidyl Mhay Sanchez – Bulacan
- Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt – Cebu City
- Lou Dominique Piczon – Cebu province
- Jeanne Nicci Orcena – Davao del Norte
- Jedidah Korinihona – Davao del Sur
- Jewl Alexandria Palacat – Ilocos Sur
- Dorothy Gemillan – Iloilo City
- Vanessa Ann Ka’ihilani Caro – Iloilo province
- Sonja Jeyn Tanyag – Laguna
- Sashi Chiesa – Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
- Isabelle Kristine Braza – Las Piñas
- Anjeanette Japor – Lucena City, Quezon
- Michelle Marquez Dee – Makati City
- Isabel Dalag Luche – Mandaue City, Cebu
- Annabelle McDonnell – Misamis Oriental
- Shanelyn Bayson – Negros Occidental
- Marilit Katipunan Iligan – Negros Oriental
- Gillian Katherine De Mesa – Nueva Vizcaya
- Angelica Lopez – Palawan
- Alyssa Georgia Felix – Pampanga
- Ivylou Corpuz Borbon – Pangasinan
- Celeste Cortesi – Pasay City
- Gracelle Nicole V. Distura – Quezon province
- Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas – Roxas City
- Danielle Arielle Camcam – San Juan City
- Katrina Llegado – Taguig City
As of writing, the popular delegates based on the engagement of their photos are the following:
- Pasay City with 61,000 reactions
- Mandaue City with 55,000 reactions
- Makati City with 23,000 reactions
- Cebu City with 22,000 reactions
- Bohol with 21,000 reactions
The comments section, on the other hand, was filled with fans cheering for their preferred bets.
The most popular localities are Cebu with four selected representatives and Iloilo with two.
“CEBU in general! BIG 4,” one Facebook user said.
“Congratulations to Miss Iloilo Province/City,” another online user said with a heart emoji.