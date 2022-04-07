Rundown: Miss Universe Philippines Top 32 delegates for 2022

The Top 32 delegates who will vie for the elusive crown for the new edition of Miss Universe Philippines were finally unveiled.

MUP posted photos of these delegates in colorful outfits on Facebook on April 6.

“Presenting our Top 32 Finalists, Universe! One of these #UniquelyBeautiful ladies will be the next Miss Universe Philippines!” the post reads.

“To all of the delegates who did not make the cut, you will always be part of the #MUPHSisterhood! You all did a great job and the MUPH Organization is proud of you!” it added.

These finalists were narrowed down from the top 50 hopefuls revealed last February 28.

Similar to the previous edition, the delegates underwent a series of challenges via an online platform to advance to the next rounds of the competition. Their fans can also vote for their slot via the Kumu app.

The coronation night for MUP is slated April 30.

The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez to represent the country in the 70th edition of Miss Universe pageant.

Here are the following candidates who made it to the Top 32 cut:

Jona Sweett – Aklan

Julia Calleja Saubier – Albay

Ghenesis Latugat – Baguio

Elsa Schumacher – Batanes

Shawntel Cruz – Benguet

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx – Bohol

Aidyl Mhay Sanchez – Bulacan

Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt – Cebu City

Lou Dominique Piczon – Cebu province

Jeanne Nicci Orcena – Davao del Norte

Jedidah Korinihona – Davao del Sur

Jewl Alexandria Palacat – Ilocos Sur

Dorothy Gemillan – Iloilo City

Vanessa Ann Ka’ihilani Caro – Iloilo province

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag – Laguna

Sashi Chiesa – Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Isabelle Kristine Braza – Las Piñas

Anjeanette Japor – Lucena City, Quezon

Michelle Marquez Dee – Makati City

Isabel Dalag Luche – Mandaue City, Cebu

Annabelle McDonnell – Misamis Oriental

Shanelyn Bayson – Negros Occidental

Marilit Katipunan Iligan – Negros Oriental

Gillian Katherine De Mesa – Nueva Vizcaya

Angelica Lopez – Palawan

Alyssa Georgia Felix – Pampanga

Ivylou Corpuz Borbon – Pangasinan

Celeste Cortesi – Pasay City

Gracelle Nicole V. Distura – Quezon province

Francheska Alexine Licanto Dadivas – Roxas City

Danielle Arielle Camcam – San Juan City

Katrina Llegado – Taguig City

As of writing, the popular delegates based on the engagement of their photos are the following:

Pasay City with 61,000 reactions Mandaue City with 55,000 reactions Makati City with 23,000 reactions Cebu City with 22,000 reactions Bohol with 21,000 reactions

The comments section, on the other hand, was filled with fans cheering for their preferred bets.

The most popular localities are Cebu with four selected representatives and Iloilo with two.

“CEBU in general! BIG 4,” one Facebook user said.

“Congratulations to Miss Iloilo Province/City,” another online user said with a heart emoji.