Rundown: Miss Universe Philippines top 50 delegates for 2022

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization finally unveiled its top 50 delegates who will vie for the crown for the 2022 edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.
According to reports, they were chosen from a group of applicants who were shortlisted and went through an online interview screening over the weekend.
Among those who entered the top 50 are former national pageant titleholders, popular frontrunners from previous national pageants, provincial beauty queens and professionals with sterling backgrounds and credentials.
“This is a highly-competitive batch. We can see a number of the girls actually giving us a good chance of winning our fifth Miss Universe crown eventually, but for now, it’s really going to be anybody’s ballgame,” an unidentified source was quoted as saying to a news outlet.
The 50 delegates will undergo a series of challenges to prove themselves worthy of the crown. The coronation is set on April 30, 2022.
The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and participate in the upcoming 71st edition of Miss Universe.
MUPH said that it will further narrow down the delegates to 30.
“This also allows our Accredited Partners and their teams to hone in on fewer women and give them maximum support in the online challenges and preparations,” it said on a Facebook post.
Filipinos can get to know the chosen 50 through a Kumu livestream.
Here are the aspiring beauty queens:
Joana Sweett — Aklan
Julia Eugenie Augustias Saubier — Albay
Marinel Tungol — Arayat, Pampanga
Ghenesis Latugat — Baguio City
Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo — Bataan
Elsa Sally Schumacher — Batanes
Bianca Mae Awitin — Batangas Province
Pauline Amelinckx — Bohol
Meriam Campong — Bukidnon
Nyca Mae Bernardo — Bulacan Province
Jennika Joy Casin — Cavite
Chantal Elise Schmidt — Cebu City
Lou Dominique Piczon — Cebu Province
Myrell Martinez — Davao City
Jeanne Nicci Orcena — Davao del Norte
Jedidah Korinihona — Davao del Sur
Aidyl Mhay Sanchez — Guiguinto, Bulacan
Lyza Katrina Samalio — Ilocos Norte
Jewel Alexandria Palacat — Ilocos Sur
Dorothy Marie Gemillan — Iloilo City
Vanessa Ann Caro — Iloilo Province
Zeneth Joy Khan — Isabela
Louise Nicole Dabu — La Union
Sonja Jeyn Tanyag — Laguna
Sashi Chiesa — Lapu-Lapu City
Isabelle Kristine Braza — Las Piñas
Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan — Lemery, Batangas
Anjeanette Japor — Lucena City
Alyssa Georgia Felix — Macabebe, Pampanga
Michelle Daniela Dee — Makati
Abigail Maclang — Malolos, Bulacan
Isabel Luche — Mandaue City
Seychelle Phoebe Jaochico — Mariveles, Bataan
Annabelle Mae McDonnell — Misamis Oriental
Ma. Cristel Antibo — Misamis Occidental
Marilit Iligan — Negros Oriental
Nicole Blanca Mendiola — Northern Samar
Gillian Katherine De Mesa — Nueva Vizcaya
Angelica Lopez — Palawan
Ivylou Borbon — Pangasinan
Celeste Cortesi — Pasay
Gracelle Nicole Distura — Quezon Province
Sophia Veronica Torres — Rizal
Francheska Alexine Dadivas — Roxas City
Danielle Arielle Camcam — San Juan City
Shaira Aliyah Diaz — San Pablo, Laguna
Carmela Diane Doma — Sorsogon
Mary Dawn Abiera — Sultan Kudarat
Ma. Katrina Llegado — Taguig
Shanelyn Bayson — Victorias City, Negros Occidental