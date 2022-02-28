Rundown: Miss Universe Philippines top 50 delegates for 2022

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization finally unveiled its top 50 delegates who will vie for the crown for the 2022 edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

According to reports, they were chosen from a group of applicants who were shortlisted and went through an online interview screening over the weekend.

Among those who entered the top 50 are former national pageant titleholders, popular frontrunners from previous national pageants, provincial beauty queens and professionals with sterling backgrounds and credentials.

“This is a highly-competitive batch. We can see a number of the girls actually giving us a good chance of winning our fifth Miss Universe crown eventually, but for now, it’s really going to be anybody’s ballgame,” an unidentified source was quoted as saying to a news outlet.

The 50 delegates will undergo a series of challenges to prove themselves worthy of the crown. The coronation is set on April 30, 2022.

The winner will succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and participate in the upcoming 71st edition of Miss Universe.

MUPH said that it will further narrow down the delegates to 30.

“This also allows our Accredited Partners and their teams to hone in on fewer women and give them maximum support in the online challenges and preparations,” it said on a Facebook post.

Filipinos can get to know the chosen 50 through a Kumu livestream.

Here are the aspiring beauty queens:

Joana Sweett — Aklan

Julia Eugenie Augustias Saubier — Albay

Marinel Tungol — Arayat, Pampanga

Ghenesis Latugat — Baguio City

Kevyn Alessandrea Mateo — Bataan

Elsa Sally Schumacher — Batanes

Bianca Mae Awitin — Batangas Province

Pauline Amelinckx — Bohol

Meriam Campong — Bukidnon

Nyca Mae Bernardo — Bulacan Province

Jennika Joy Casin — Cavite

Chantal Elise Schmidt — Cebu City

Lou Dominique Piczon — Cebu Province

Myrell Martinez — Davao City

Jeanne Nicci Orcena — Davao del Norte

Jedidah Korinihona — Davao del Sur

Aidyl Mhay Sanchez — Guiguinto, Bulacan

Lyza Katrina Samalio — Ilocos Norte

Jewel Alexandria Palacat — Ilocos Sur

Dorothy Marie Gemillan — Iloilo City

Vanessa Ann Caro — Iloilo Province

Zeneth Joy Khan — Isabela

Louise Nicole Dabu — La Union

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag — Laguna

Sashi Chiesa — Lapu-Lapu City

Isabelle Kristine Braza — Las Piñas

Sharifah Shahnaz Malabanan — Lemery, Batangas

Anjeanette Japor — Lucena City

Alyssa Georgia Felix — Macabebe, Pampanga

Michelle Daniela Dee — Makati

Abigail Maclang — Malolos, Bulacan

Isabel Luche — Mandaue City

Seychelle Phoebe Jaochico — Mariveles, Bataan

Annabelle Mae McDonnell — Misamis Oriental

Ma. Cristel Antibo — Misamis Occidental

Marilit Iligan — Negros Oriental

Nicole Blanca Mendiola — Northern Samar

Gillian Katherine De Mesa — Nueva Vizcaya

Angelica Lopez — Palawan

Ivylou Borbon — Pangasinan

Celeste Cortesi — Pasay

Gracelle Nicole Distura — Quezon Province

Sophia Veronica Torres — Rizal

Francheska Alexine Dadivas — Roxas City

Danielle Arielle Camcam — San Juan City

Shaira Aliyah Diaz — San Pablo, Laguna

Carmela Diane Doma — Sorsogon

Mary Dawn Abiera — Sultan Kudarat

Ma. Katrina Llegado — Taguig

Shanelyn Bayson — Victorias City, Negros Occidental