‘Everything happens for a reason’: Katrina Dimaranan pens message of ‘healing’ after MUPH Tourism finish

Katrina Jayne Dimaranan on Saturday wrote a lengthy of message of “healing” and gratitude,” days after she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Tourism.

In an Instagram post she titled “Healing,” Katrina shared how her ultimate dream of becoming a Miss Universe challenged and tested her.

“The last two months leading up to today as I am finally able to write this, has been an experience and journey of a lifetime. And I would not change one thing about my Miss Universe Philippines journey,” Katrina wrote.

“It has tested me, challenged me, but ultimately brought out the best in me. I aimed for my ultimate dream, but achieving that dream was not part of His ultimate plan for me. And as they say ‘It’s not about the destination, but the journey,’” she added.

The beauty queen who represented Taguig City at the pageant admitted that she is hurt after failing to win the crown. However, she said she believes that everything happens for a reason.

“I may not know or understand what the reason is for this is yet, but I know in time I will,” Katrina said.

“Just like many of you, I am also hurt, but the hurt I feel right now is part of the process and my joy of knowing I left my heart out on that stage and gave my absolute best, defeats that pain. In time I’ll be fully healed, back and stronger,” she added.

Katrina, a constant frontrunner throughout the pageant, was chosen by pageant enthusiasts and pages in their Miss Universe Philippines 2021 forecast.

She, however, finished at the second spot and won the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism title.

In 2012, Katrina won as Bb. Pilipinas Tourism at the age of 18. However, she was not able to represent the country in Miss Tourism Queen International that year since it was canceled.

Katrina is also the first runner-up of Miss Supranational 2018 where she represented the United States.

Despite not winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown, Katrina is thankful as she gained new sisters and memories that she will treasure forever and share with her children. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters.

She said that she is happy that she know she made a difference by inspiring others with her journey.

“With that said I am beyond blessed and thankful to every single person that has been a part of my journey, and want to remind you to never give up on a dream no matter the outcome, remain true to who you are, and always stay kind and grateful,” Katrina said.

“I can’t wait to see what else He has in store for me but I am ready and I am fearless,” she added.

Katrina, who signed her letter as “relentless Pambansang bes” also congratulated the Top 5 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 beauties.

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez was named Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

“Lastly, so proud of my Top 5 Queens and please laban lang mga bes, for Bea Gomez @beatriceluigigmz our beautiful Miss Universe Philippines 2021 as she prepares to compete for our 5th Miss Universe Crown in Israel! Let’s channel our fighting spirit for that fifth crown for Bea and encourage Team Katrina, Team Papaya, KatREYNAs (etc. dami kasi lol) to do the same,” she said.

Katrina concluded her heartfelt letter by saying that she will see everyone in her next journey.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night was held at the Henann Resort Alona Beach in Panglao, Bohol last Thursday.

