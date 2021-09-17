‘Elektra-fying’: Katrina Dimaranan gives 2012 photoshoot reboot for Miss Universe Philippines

“Elektra-fying.”

Miss Universe Philippines candidate Katrina Jayne Dimaranan is serving a fiercer version of her photoshoot taken in 2012 and rebooting it with a superhero twist.

Katrina, who represents Taguig City in the pageant, on Friday shared pictures of her sporting blue-and-black eyeshadow and a spiky hairdo on Instagram which she captioned as “Azul.”

“If I were to be a superhero, I would have this beautiful Elektra-fying blue look from Mamshie Cielo and Mama Florenz, and my character name would be Azul hehe,” she wrote.

“This look is a 2.0, decade later reboot of the photoshoot way back in 2012 with my BBP sisters taken by the amazing @sevenbarretto (Seven Barretto) for Metro Magazine,” Katrina added.

BBP refers to Binibining Pilipinas.

The 28-year-old television host joined the beauty pageant in 2012 where she won as Bb. Pilipinas Tourism at 18-year-old. However, she was not able to represent the country in Miss Tourism Queen International that year since it was canceled.

Katrina is also the first runner-up of Miss Supranational 2018 where she represented the United States.

She shared a picture of her in the old magazine photoshoot where she sported blue-and-black eyeshadow but with long hair.

Filipinos noticed the changes in her photoshoot and shared their opinions in the comments section.

“High fashion, loving it,” an Instagram user said with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Iba ang beauty ng Filipina, ohhhh kay ganda ng Filipina,” another fan wrote with various emojis.

“Grabeeeeee,” a different account commented with a series of clapping emojis.

Katrina in her caption also shared that she is proud of her Filipina heritage when she mentioned a Pinay Marvel character named Wave.

Wave, or Pearl Pangan, is a character introduced by Marvel Comics in 2019.

She has the ability to control water and works as part of the Agents of Atlas under Jimmy Woo.

“This is so inspiring to see as we Filipinos and Filipinas are beginning to see progress in having more representation we deserve, in the mainstream media,” Katrina said.

“Mag-aral na din ba ako ng martial arts kasi bekenemen bet nila haha char. But this gives me another reason to be a proud Filipina!” she added with heart emojis that represent the colors of the Philippine flags.

The coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is on September 25.