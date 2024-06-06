Symbiote horse hyped by Marvel fans in upcoming final film ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

Marvel fans expressed excitement over the final film in the “Venom” trilogy and they’re here for its signature comic-like humor and the new alien symbiote form, the horse.

“Venom: The Last Dance” is the final film installation set to open in Philippine cinemas this October.

With screenplay and direction by Kelly Marcel, the film sees main heroes Eddie Brock and Venom (played by Tom Hardy) being hunted by the military and creatures from the planet of the parasitic alien. And it’s up to them how they can outrun both universes for the last time.

The movie trailer was released on June 3 and has since gained over 3 million views and nearly 200,000 likes on YouTube.

Fans are thrilled to watch the final horse chase. One X (formerly Twitter) user took notice of the new symbiotic form.

“This is the kind of comic book wackiness I think most comic book movies lack. Thank you, Venom, for this beautiful sight,” the online user said.

Admired by the tar-like stallion, an artist posted a sketch based on the final scene in the trailer.

VENOM HORSE GOES HARD AF! pic.twitter.com/lRP98qYp8R — Chris Jason 🇵🇸 (@CJasonM_Art) June 4, 2024

Another “Venom” enthusiast analyzed the difference between the first two movies and the final film, stating that “the Venom trilogy is great because 99% of superhero movies these days are about ‘This is a broad new era for our expanded universe that will change everything’ and Venom is about ‘What if Tom Hardy was just as weird but sweatier?’”

The first “Venom” film, which was released in 2018, follows the journey of Eddie as an investigative journalist taking down Carlton Drake, a misanthropic CEO (chief executive officer) of the Life Foundation. Drake’s mission was to experiment with aliens fusing onto humans.

The second part, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, which premiered in 2021 tells the story of the battle against the red symbiote fused with a human serial killer.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham return for its final curtain call produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

The film is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.