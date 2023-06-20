Marvel’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man 2’ game to feature Pinoy-inspired suit

One of Spiderman’s suits in an upcoming video game is inspired by the Filipino amulet called “agimat.”

Marvel previously announced that the long-awaited second installment of the Spider-Man franchise or “Spider-Man 2” will be available on October 20.

This game was also developed for the PlayStation 5 console, which is the latest home video game console of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The story of “Spider-Man 2” follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a new adventure as they went up against Venom, the villain who threatens to destroy Marvel’s New York City.

“Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love,” the website reads.

The second installment also comes with new suits for the web-slinging superhero.

In a tweet on June 16, PlayStation Asia teased the new costumes in a promotional photo for the pre-order of the game.

“Pre-orders begin today for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Don’t wait to web yours. Fans who pre-order get early unlocks for Peter’s Arachknight Suit and Miles’ Shadow Spider Suit, plus variants,” it tweeted.

On its website, Play Station said that the game’s Digital Deluxe edition includes 10 new unique suits for both Spidermen—five for Peter Parker and another five for Miles Morales.

One of them is called the Agimat suit. It is dominated by purple color with gold markings, which looked like ancient jewelry.

The Filipino word “agimat” means an amulet or jewelry that is endowed with magic. It is also known as “anting-anting.”

The term itself is a part of the Philippine occult tradition and has become part of pop culture conventions later on.

Meanwhile, here are the names of the “Spider-Man 2” outfits:

Tactical suit

Aurantia suit

Red specter suit

25th-century suit

Encoded suit

Stone monkey suit

Biomechanical suit

Apunkalyptic suit

Tokusatsu suit

On the other hand, here’s the promotional photo of Spider-Man’s new getups:

The suits were designed by their guest artists across Spider-Man comics, movies and games. These are:

Kris Anka

Julia Blattman

Sweeney Boo

Anthony Francisco

Raf Grassetti

Jerad Maantz

Joel Mandish

Darren Quach

Victoria Ying

Aside from the new costumes, the Digital Deluxe edition also comprises the game itself, additional Photo Mode frames, stickers, pre-order incentives and two additional skill points.

The Collector’s Edition, on the other hand, includes “a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.”

Fans can now pre-order both editions of the game from the PlayStation Store and all authorized retailers.