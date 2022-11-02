Mobile wallet app offers early bird deal for Disney+ subscribers

There is a special package for early birds who will subscribe to the streaming service Disney+ ahead of its launch in the country.

Alipay+, in partnership with GCash, announced on Wednesday, November 2, that the public can subscribe to Disney+ using the mobile wallet app ahead of the November 17 launch.

The mobile wallet app said that those who will sign up and pay using their GCash e-wallet via Alipay+ Rewards from November 4 until November 16 may avail of Disney+ annual subscriptions at a discounted price.

Instead of P1,150 per year for a mobile plan, early birds will only have to pay P829.

On the other hand, the premium plan for early birds costs P2,299 per year instead of P2,950.

“Through GCash and Alipay+, Disney fans can enjoy their favorite movies and shows in just a few taps. We recognize this significant opportunity in the entertainment and streaming space and have high hopes for Disney+ in the Philippines market,” said Winsley Bangit, chief customer officer of Mynt, GCash’s operator.

Those who cannot sign up during the early bird promo period may continue to use their GCash e-wallets via Alipay+ to subscribe to the streaming platform.

Disney+ provides diverse content for different audiences from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

