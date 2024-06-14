How ‘Inside Out 2’ explains anxiety to kids at heart, teens

Filipino teenagers and kids at heart are learning how to manage their complex emotions through a newly released heartwarming Pixar tale.

Puberty is a rough journey to deal with, as it is a phase children go into once they hit their teen years. Aside from the physical changes the body undergoes, there are constant emotional shifts growing kids go into such as mood swings and intense emotions, among others, that they may not even know how to handle at first.

READ: How to keep calm and carry on amid election anxiety, stress

“Inside Out 2” explains to teenagers how emotional changes, such as shame or anxiety, are normal and valid.

A few online users who have already watched Pixar’s new movie shared their initial reactions and thoughts on how impactful the story is in real-life situations, especially when it comes to growing up.

Lyqa Maravilla, a registered psychometrician and an educational content creator, shared how important it is to determine and navigate emotions, whether they’re positive or negative.

“It helps open up the conversation about emotions and a person’s emotional wellbeing. And how to help you be a better you,” she said on TikTok.

She added that the film was not only made to simplify emotional intelligence to kids but rather create “a gateway to longer conversations”.

Meanwhile, another online user said that the film drew real-time emotions as they resonated with the moral behind the story.

Released in theaters right on time

“Inside Out 2” is the second installment of Pixar’s movie about how emotions work inside a child’s mind.

The first film, which was released in 2015, focused on five main emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger inside the mind of Riley, the story’s major character.

In the new movie, Riley has entered into her early teenage years, and new emotions have been introduced such as Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui. It’s up to the existing emotions how they can make space for the other characters.

Amy Poehler returns as Joy, the main character of the film, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, and Lewis Black as Anger.

Maya Hawke plays a pivotal role in the film as Anxiety, alongside Ayo Edebiri as Envy.

A TikTok user noticed that the release of the movie was timely as many could relate to how Riley grew up and dealt with stronger emotions.

“We were ALWAYS their target audience,” one person commented.

“2000s baby are you guys okay out there?” another TikTok creator quipped.

Released on June 12, Pinoys of all ages can watch “Inside Out 2” in cinemas nationwide.

The coming-of-age film is distributed in the Philippines by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.