Of secrets and suspense: Disney+ unveils thrilling series for holiday mystery marathons

Who says only romantic comedies and feel-good movies can be streamed for the holidays?

Disney+ is inviting Filipinos to dive into mysteries for a change this Christmas season as it offers its most thrilling series for an ultimate binge-watching session with family and friends.

The streaming service said its lineup is filled with layered mysteries, unexpected twists, and edge-of-your-seat suspense that will keep viewers hooked throughout the holiday season.

‘Lost’

This series features a passenger of Oceanic Flight 815 crashing on an island full of danger and dark secrets and meeting individuals who will alter each and everyone’s fate.

As everybody fights for survival, they must also uncover the truth behind the island’s origins like its purpose and who (or what) is pulling the strings behind the terrifying mysteries.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

When a young adventurer discovers that her family’s mysterious past is linked to a treasure hunt that could rewrite history, she is thrust into a dangerous race to uncover the truth.

Along the way, cryptic messages and historical puzzles reveal connections to one of the world’s greatest mysteries: the Amber Room or the fabled “eighth wonder of the world.”

As shadowy figures close in, the protagonist must navigate the secrets of her lineage, decipher encrypted clues, and outwit a secret society with its hidden agenda.

‘Connect’

A man is forced to witness a killer’s gruesome crimes as they unfold after he is kidnapped and unwillingly connected to a ruthless murderer because of his extraordinary regenerative abilities.

As the disappearances of innocent victims escalate, the protagonist must race against time to expose the mystery of their connection. But with every step closer to the truth, the lines between victim, hero, and prey blur.

‘Secret of Sulphur Springs’

The discovery of a portal to the past in a hotel with a haunted history turns the world of a teenage group upside down as they unravel secrets buried in time.

As the teens dive deeper into the supernatural, the Sulphur Springs Hotel reveals its tragic secrets.

What happened within its walls? Can they fix the mistakes of the past without unleashing more chaos or making things worse?

The series features a heart-pounding mix of mystery, time travel, and ghostly intrigue that will keep viewers second-guessing every twist.

‘Once Upon a Time’

In the quaint town of Storybrooke, fairytales collide with reality in a thrilling story of curses, love, and redemption as fairytale characters grapple with their hidden histories, having no memories of their magical pasts.

Snow White, Rumpelstiltskin, the Evil Queen, and more need to figure out their true identities, as well as answer questions like who cursed them and why.

As magic creeps back into their lives, alliances are tested, heroes fall, and villains face the chance for redemption.

‘Grid’

In a world shielded by a mysterious “grid,” everything seems under control — until one woman’s sudden disappearance sparks a chain reaction of questions that could unfurl the very fabric of this protective force.

As investigators dig deeper, they discover that the grid isn’t just a shield — it’s a key to something far darker.

Who built the grid, and why does it exist?

‘Gannibal’

In a picturesque village, a young girl is suddenly silenced, there are whispers of people being eaten, and a woman whose sinister smile lingers in the shadows.

A police officer stumbles upon a horrifying truth that shakes his understanding of humanity in a remote and eerie place that is shrouded in unsettling secrets.

What are the villagers hiding, and why are they so desperate to keep their dark secrets buried? Is the officer ready to face the unthinkable? Or will he become part of the nightmare he’s trying to unravel?