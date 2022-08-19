Rundown: Entertainment services you can subscribe to using mobile wallet app

Access to entertainment services has been exclusive for those with credit and debit cards, but it has now become more accessible using the mobile wallet application, GCash.

Here are the entertainment services you can subscribe to using Gcash:

HBO Go

If you’re up for films and series, you may enjoy those by subscribing to HBO Go which costs P149 per month and P299 for three months. Although starting August 21, the subscription fee is priced at P199 and P299, respectively.

Netflix

Another video streaming service offered by the e-wallet app is Netflix. The video streaming platform offers both local and international content. The mobile subscription costs P149, P269 for the basic, P459 for standard, and P549 for premium.

Viu

For those interested in Korean dramas, Viu is an optimal choice. Monthly subscription costs P25. Aside from Korean content, Filipinos may also enjoy locally produced shows, including “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

iQiyi

The video streaming service platform iQIY offers Pan-Asian content from China, Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. A seven-day subscription costs P55. For a 20-day subscription for P111, a 90-day subscription costs P290.

YouTube

Monthly YouTube and YouTube Music subscriptions costs P159 per month. There is also a family and student plan, which costs P239 and P95, respectively. In the family subscription, users may add up to five family members ages 13 years old and above. Subscribers can watch and listen to videos and music uninterrupted by advertisements.

Spotify

Those who enjoy listening to music and podcasts may subscribe to Spotify. Subscription to this streaming platform costs P149 per month.

Apple TV+, Music, Arcade

Apple TV+ monthly subscription costs P249 per month.

Users may also enjoy over 90 million songs on Apple Music. Monthly subscriptions for individuals and families cost P129 and P199 per month. Students may also enjoy Apple Music at P75 monthly.

Users who enjoy playing mobile games may subscribe to Apple Arcade for P249 per month.

Apple also offers an all-in-one subscription that includes these three platforms, including iCloud+. An individual subscription costs P375 per month, while a family subscription costs P495 monthly.