How to subscribe to K-drama using mobile wallet app

Don’t have a debit or credit card to pay for video streaming platforms?

K-drama and other Asian drama fans, can now subscribe to the video streaming platform, Viu, using a mobile wallet app.

To pay using GCash, users must first create an account on the video streaming platform or log in through your mobile application.

Here are the steps, according to the e-wallet app:

Recently, Viu premiered an original adaptation of the hit Korean suspense drama “Flower of Evil,” starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

The video streaming platform has movies, series, and shows from South Korea Thailand, China, Japan, and Singapore, among others.

Among the popular South Korean series on the platform are “Why her,” “If You Wish Upon Me,” and “Eve,” among many others.







Filipinos may also watch locally produced shows on the streaming platform These include ABS-CBN’s “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which was recognized as the most viewed Asian drama on Viu in the Philippines.