Binibining Pilipinas 2023 hosts trend for ‘Powerpuff Girls’ look

Powerpuff Girls live version?

Pageant fans and enthusiasts remembered the iconic superpower trio of the Powerpuff Girls when Binibining Pilipinas 2023 hosts appeared on stage wearing colors similar to the cartoon characters.

The grand coronation night of the longest-running national pageant in the country was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 28, where two candidates were chosen to represent the Philippines in global beauty pageants.

The program was hosted by Bb. Pilipinas alums, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 top 10 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa.

The coronation capped off with Angelica Lopez of Palawan winning as Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 and Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan winning as Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023.

Meanwhile, Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur finished first runner-up, while Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite finished second runner-up.

During the coronation night, the beauty queen hosts caught viewers’ attention when they appeared on stage wearing gowns in the colors of blue, pink, and lime green.

MJ wore a sleeveless, blue body-hugging gown, while Catriona donned a shoulderless lime green gown with feather appliques.

Nicole, on the other hand, sported a shoulderless pink gown with matching see-through opera gloves.

The moment can be spotted at the 2:18:49-mark of the coronation night uploaded on the Bb. Pilipinas’ YouTube channel.

A Twitter user posted a screengrab of the hosts and juxtaposed it with a picture of the fictional Powerpuff Girls.

“Look how they aged so well,” the user commented.

“Catriona Gray, MJ Lastimosa, and Nicole Cordoves as Powerpuff Girls!!!!!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

catriona gray , mj lastimosa , and nicole cordovez as powerpuff girls !!!!! #BBPGrandCoronation2023 pic.twitter.com/DhCC0lt2R6 — ★ (@gabbigperez) May 28, 2023

“Oh, Powerpuff Girls sila,” wrote a different viewer.

The Powerpuff Girls refers to a trio of kindergarten-aged girls with a variety of superpowers in a cartoon show of the same name.

They are Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, whose characters usually wear dresses with certain colors that have since become associated with them.

Blossom in the show usually dons a pink dress, while Bubbles always wear a blue dress. Buttercup, on the other hand, is always in a green dress.