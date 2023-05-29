Fans lament not seeing Alamat’s unaired prod number in BBP 2023 livestreams

The performances of Pinoy pop group Alamat were not aired on the official live streams of Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) 2023 last Sunday.

Their fans who anticipated the six-piece’s debut at the national pageant as a guest performer took to social media to air their dismay.

BBP announced the guest performers on its social media accounts ahead of the grand coronation night.

These are:

Alamat

Vice Ganda

Darren Espanto

Darren performed his lively version of the national pageant’s theme song “Win Your Heart” during the opening number.

RELATED: SB19’s Josh Cullen bops to Darren Espanto’s Binibining Pilipinas 2023 performance

Vice Ganda debuted his latest single “Rampa” during the swimsuit competition.

Alamat also showcased their singing and dancing skills in front of the Araneta crowd.

Their production number onstage, however, seemed to have been cut off from BBP’s live telecast.

Filipinos who were at the venue managed to share footage of Alamat’s part of the event. Based on the videos, the songs they showcased to the audience include “Maharani,” “Gayuma” and “Sa Panaginip Na Lang.”

Their fans, collectively called Magiliws, expressed dismay and frustration that the national pageant did not air Alamat’s moments onstage.

“I hope BBP will at least release a YT video of Alamat’s performance tonight. They deserved at least one song performance aired live. These boys must have worked their a** off for this event. Sayang, magandang exposure sana to casuals,” a fan said on Twitter.

“I watched BBP last night in support of Alamat. I was happy when I knew that Alamat would be peforming. I even commended BBP because FINALLY, they are supporting PPOP. Tinatangkilik na nila. And then this happened. I couldn’t be more disappointed,” another fan tweeted.

Other fans described what happened as “disrespectful” to the group’s hard work and to their fans who have waited for them to perform.

“BBP, sa simula palng sana NILINAW niyo na ‘EXCLUSIVE’ for LIVE AUDIENCE ang performance ng #ALAMAT para hindi napaasa kaming mga nasa malayong lugar. That one word could’ve added more context and prevent drama/frustrations (para aware kami what to expect). UNFAIR and DISRESPECTFUL,” a fan on Twitter said.

Alamat debuted in November 2020 under Viva Entertainment. Their first album “Pasulong” was released in October 2022.

As of writing, neither BBP nor the Binibining Pilipinas Charity Inc. has responded to these criticisms.

Palawan’s representative Angelica Lopez, meanwhile, was crowned as BBP International, thus besting 40 other delegates of the competition.

Bataan’s bet Anna Valencia Lakrini was crowned as BBP Globe. She succeeds Chelsea Fernandez who last year.

RELATED: ‘May nanalo na’: Catriona Gray’s evening gown intro at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 steals show