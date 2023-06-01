Reign Parani’s walk at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 gives birth to ‘payday’ meme

A part of the evening gown routine of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 second runner-up Atasha Reign Parani was turned into a reaction clip of Filipinos receiving their salary.

Twitter account @pinoy_reaction on Wednesday, May 30 uploaded a video of the General Trias bet turning her head dramatically as a part of her walk in the evening gown competition of the 59th BBP on May 28.

Reign wore a sleeveless body-hugging gown with a golden wing seemingly wrapped around her figure.

During her evening gown walk, she maximized her stage presence by employing slow, dramatic turns and looking at the camera with an equally dramatic gaze.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother 8” housemate finished her projection with a smile.

A video of this was uploaded by some pageant-centered pages online.

The moment also caught the attention of the mentioned Twitter account, which posted a clip of it on May 30.

“Beh, pumasok na daw ‘yung sweldo,” user @pinoy_reaction wrote.

The clip served as a demonstration of some Pinoys’ perceived reaction upon hearing the phrase about salaries.

Beh pumasok na daw yung sweldo pic.twitter.com/3uAcK0IPjk — Pinoy Reaction (@pinoy_reaction) May 30, 2023

The video has earned over 276,000 views, 4,963 likes, and more than 200 quotes. Some of the comments were the following:

“Me,” a Pinoy said in a quote tweet, referring to herself during payday or the day a worker expects to receive their salary.

“Me every time the bank emails me at 8 a.m. of sweldo day,” another Twitter user wrote, referring to payday.

“Akong-ako ‘to kanina. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” quipped a different Pinoy on the same day the video was posted.

In the Philippines, workers typically get paid every 15th and 30th of each month.

Meanwhile, the BBP 2023 crowned Angelica Lopez of Palawan as BBP International 2023 and Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan as BBP Globe 2023.

Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur finished first runner-up, while Reign finished second runner-up.