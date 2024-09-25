Canon brings Tech Voyage roadshow in Manila

Canon Marketing Philippines Inc. kicked off its biggest Tech Voyage roadshow in Manila at Ascott Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City to launch its latest technologies.

The Business Imaging Solutions Roadshow 2024 highlights Canon’s latest business-to-business technologies designed to enhance business processes and boost productivity.

Anuj Aggarwal, Canon Marketing Philippines Inc., president and chief executive officer, underscored the roadshow’s commitment to showcase solutions designed to enhance that drive “long-term success.”

“At Canon, we want to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Through Tech Voyage, we’re showcasing how our solutions can drive long-term success by enhancing their productivity, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Aggarwal said.

The event featured Canon’s office solutions, including advanced document readers, document management systems, and uniFLOW print management software and multifunction devices.

It highlighted creative solutions such as in production and large-format printers and remote camera designed for broadcasting and remote conferencing.

Canon introduced its smart workspace solutions, incorporating advanced face and smile recognition technology. These contactless systems streamline visitor registration, integrate print management, and simplify access control for workplace efficiency and security.

Around 200 attendees joined the guided tour, following the Tech Voyage held earlier this year in Cebu, Davao, and Clark.

“Manila, being the business epicenter of the Philippines, is the best location to conclude our roadshow,” Kenichiro Kitamura, director of business imaging solutions said.

“After our previous successful runs, we are delighted to bring our latest products and solutions, further demonstrating Canon’s commitment to supporting businesses’ growth through technology,” he added.