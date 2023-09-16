Review: realme 11 Pro+ 5G, a stylish mid-range smartphone contender

As part of its fifth anniversary, smartphone brand realme Philippines unveiled two new models of the realme 11 Pro Series 5G. These are realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro+.

Ahead of the experiential product launch last month, Interaksyon got to unbox and review the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, particularly the Sunrise Beige variant.

We instantly fell in love after seeing it out of the box because of its luxurious and fashionable design. It has curve-edged screen glass front while its back surface had a plastic frame covered with vegan leather with stitches that appear like zipper. It also has a huge circular-camera at the back with a hint of gold, adding more class to its vinyl look.

It turns out that the phone was designed in collaboration with Italian artist Matteo Menotto, a former Gucci Prints Designer and Bulgari’s head of design for prints. No wonder it looks elegant.

What’s good is the phone already comes with a screen protector to protect its leather touch.

We also love how the Sunrise Beige matches every outfit. The phone is also available in Oasis Green variant, but we prefer the former better.

The phone’s dimension is 161.6 x 73.9 or 8.22 millimeters thick and it weighs 183 grams or 189 g (6.46 oz), which we found light and thin for its size.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G phone does not stop impressing with its expensive design.

It also displays powerful performance with its numerous features.

The double-reinforced glass screen with 61° curvature and 2.33 mm narrow chin provides a more full-viewing experience.

We tried watching some movies and videos using the curved OLED display and it did not disappoint. It provided vibrant images and videos with crystal-clear 120Hz refresh rate.

In ambience with dark lighting, we found that the phone adjusts and reduces the flicker impact for eye protection. It allowed us to adjust to the brightness level that we want which is good for when we are binge-watching or multitasking.

Speaking of multi-taskng, the high-refresh rate screen is also complemented by realme 11 pro+’s capable processor.

We did gaming and work with ease, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 24 gigabytes ram.

The battery life is also commendable as it lasted through a full day of use.

Another plus point is the combination of its 5000mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charge. The battery was full in less than an hour of charging.

Above all these, the highlight of this phone for us is its 200 megapixel camera that elevates the shots with its various features such as 4x in-sensor zoom that produces crisp images. It has various mode such as night, street, high-res, pro, panorama, macro and portrait, among others.

Here are some of the sample shots we took using the macro mode:

The 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera, on the other hand, allowed us to take clear selfie.

The phone packs 512 gb of memory so there’s a huge space for all the photos and videos taken as well as apps downloaded.

Overall, we were satisfied with the premium experience and feel we got from realme 11 Pro+ 5G. It adds solid value for its price point of less than P25,000. We are hoping it will be durable overtime and will add a water-resistant feature.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G retails for P24,999 while realme 11 Pro 5G costs P19,999. These models were made available since late August this year. —Anjilica Andaya contributed to this review

Editor’s Note: The review reflects the personal experience and opinion of the author with the device. Users may have different opinions due to factors like personal preferences and device conditions.