LOOK: realme unveils realme 10, its newest premium smartphone

A popular smartphone brand is offering a new unit that is power efficienct, functional and stylish.

realme, one of the top-selling smartphone brands in the country, launched its latest model, the realme 10, on November 9.

As the start of a new series of premium phones, realme has been teasing the product’s features to its patrons in the past few days through its social media pages.

On Wednesday, realme unveiled realme 10, the successor of its realme 9 smartphone, to its Philippine market and global market.

The massive launch was also live-streamed via the realme PH Facebook page.

realme 10 is equipped with the following stellar specifications:

The flagship MediaTek Helio G99 Processor

A 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

A 5000mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

realme 10 will also be available with a 7.95mm Ultra-Slim Light Particle Design in two color options: Rush Black and Clash White.

Aside from two different colors, customers can also choose between two varieties of this model—the unit with 8 gigabytes + 128 gigabytes worth of expandable storage and the unit with 8 GB + 256 GB worth of expandable storage.

Last week, Interaksyon gave a glimpse of realme’s newest smartphone via an ASMR unboxing video.

As shown in the video, each box comes with the following items:

One realme 10 unit with a 6.4” main screen

One charger

One USB data cable

One safety guide

One quick guide

One SIM ejector tool

One protective clear jelly case

READ: ASMR Unboxing: realme 10

To further celebrate the release of realme 10, the company also launched its holiday campaign video featuring Kathryn Bernardo under the theme “Have a Yellow Christmas.”

In time for the 11.11 mega sale, realme 10 will be available at discounted prices via the following platforms:

realme 10 (8 GB + 128 GB) variant – first-selling offer of P10,999 (P2,000 off) from November 11 to 13 on Lazada and Shopee with an additional one-year warranty

– first-selling offer of P10,999 (P2,000 off) from November 11 to 13 on Lazada and Shopee with an additional one-year warranty realme 10 (8 GB + 256 GB) variant – to be offered at P14,999 plus a free realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker worth P1,590 on Lazada and Shopee

Pre-orders will start on Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2022.

realme 10 (8 GB + 128 GB) variant – first-selling offer at P11,999 (P1,000 off) plus a free realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker on the official TikTok Shop

Interested customers can catch more updates on what realme has in store for the holidays and for its realme 10 series via its social media pages.