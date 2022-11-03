ASMR Unboxing: Realme 10

Realme, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand for six consecutive quarters based on IDC’s Q2 2022 sell-in report, is set to launch the successor of its realme 9 smartphone.

Realme 10 is expected to arrive next week.

The smartphone brand is joining realme Global as one of the first countries to debut the realme 10 on November 9. The updates on the official livestream launch can be viewed on realme PH Facebook page.

In this video, Interaksyon shows you the first look at the newest smartphone in the Philippines, realme 10, in ASMR style.

It comes with the sleek realme 10 unit with 6.4” main screen, one charger, one USB data cable, one safety guide, one quick guide, one SIM ejector tool and one protective clear jelly case.

The realme 10 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, and a 5000mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. These highly battery-efficient specs are complemented by a 50MP Color AI Camera, 200% Ultra Boom Speaker and an eye-catching 7.95mm Ultra-Slim Light Particle Design.

“As a brand that aims to be the tech lifestyle companion of every Filipino, we’ve always adapted to the needs of our consumers. Now that we have seen an increasing demand for battery and storage, we are introducing the realme 10 which will bring in #EpicPerformanceNewVision experience to our users,” Austine Huang, realmePhilippines’ vice president for Marketing said.

—Video by EC Toledo; Edited by Anj Andaya