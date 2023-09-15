Review: Oppo A98 5G – a perfect blend of affordability, sophistication

Smartphone brand Oppo has recently introduced a new addition to its popular A series – featuring the Oppo A98 5G.

The A series is designed to provide users with “more of everything, so you can bring more of life’s possibilities alive,” according to Oppo.

Interaksyon had the opportunity to explore the Oppo A98 5G, and we recognized its potential to become a remarkable addition to the A series.



Brilliant display for everyday use

Navigating our social media feeds was a delight, courtesy of its silky-smooth large screen, featuring an exceptional 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate. This device truly elevates the enjoyment of scrolling through social platforms to a whole new level.

The phone also automatically adapts the refresh rates according to your activity, ensuring efficient power usage without compromising user experience.

For our review, we played several mobile games to test the phone’s refresh rate.

Here’s what we noticed: Playing on the high or very high mode is acceptable, and it does not cause any lag on the phone. However, it is not sustainable, especially since it will definitely be used as a personal phone.

Opting for medium-low settings is ideal for the phone’s longevity and ensures a good gaming experience without the phone heating up too quickly.

For Genshin Impact, you can certainly complete artifact domains and daily commissions without putting too much strain on the phone. Going for the very low option is possible, but as the quality settings suggest, it will allow you to fully appreciate the game’s graphics.

Cutting-edge camera technology

The Oppo A98 5G provides a range of advanced imaging functionalities that made capturing clear and imaginative photos and videos a breeze.

With its arsenal of camera features, including a 40x Microlens, a 64MP AI Camera and a 32MP Selfie Camera, this phone promises to transform your photography experience. The result? Standout photos that leave a lasting impression, all thanks to the phone’s impressive High-Res Imaging System.

We tried the camera during the recent concert of Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki in Manila. Although the shots taken in a well-lit environment look good, the one taken during the concert night also looked good. Night camera feature, however, took longer before it captures scenes.

In her first-ever solo arena tour, Indonesian singer-songwriter Nicole Zefanya, popularly known as Niki, dazzles her Filipino fans with her "Nicole World Tour 2023" which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Mall of Asia Arena. | via John Marwin Elao (@jmarwinelao) pic.twitter.com/Zj7W50KUTR — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) September 13, 2023

Impressive battery life

For its price range, the phone boasts a flag-ship level 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and a 5000mAh large battery to make your money’s worth.

The phone is perfect for all your needs, whether it be for work or social media.

Aesthetic

For our review, Interaksyon had the privilege of getting our hands on the Cool Black version.

This particular variant has a deep, inky foundation elevated by expertly applied lighting and shadow effects. Its textured coating adds a distinctive touch. Our verdict? The phone’s aesthetic will resonate with those seeking a more discreet vibe..

Below are the specs you can get from OPPO A98 5G:

Platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform

32MP Front Camera

64MP Main Camera + 2MP Depth Camera + 2MP Microlens (40x)

Colors: Dreamy Blue, Cool Black

Size 6.72” LCD Display

Thickness Approx. 8.2 mm

Weight Approx. 192 g

Display 120Hz refresh rate

Battery 5000mAh, 67W SUPERVOOCTM, Battery Health Engine

Storage 8GB RAM + 256 ROM , RAM Expansion can be manually enabled+

Connectivity 5G

Operating System ColorOS 13.

The Oppo A98 5G shows promise, but there are a few areas that could be improved. These include improvement of speed of its night camera feature and enhancement of screen quality if it were to utilize an AMOLED display. Nonetheless, you’re still getting your money’s worth with the product given its affordability and sophisticated design.

With a price tag of just P18,999, this can be pre-ordered from various online retailers until September 21. It will also be available across the country starting September 22. The phone comes in two variants, namely the Dreamy Blue and the Cool Black. —Nathalie Esteban contributed to this review

—

Editor’s Note: The review reflects the personal experience and opinion of the author with the device. Users may have different opinions due to factors like personal preferences and device conditions.