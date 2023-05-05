Deals alert: Smartphone brands offer massive discounts during 5.5 sale

Huge discounts, vouchers and other deals await patrons of smartphone brands this weekend sale.

Customers can shop for their needs and preferences at slashed prices on Lazada and Shopee during the 5.5 sale.

Shopee’s promotional campaign is called Shopee 5.5 Brands Festival. Lazada called its version as Lazada Brand Savers Sale.

To entice more shoppers, EastWest Bank is offering up to P600 off of Lazada purchases to its credit card holders.

To avail of this discount, each customer has to use the promo code “EWLZD55” and the EastWest credit card as a payment method upon checkout through the Lazada mobile application.

Moreover, the promo code can also be used up to two times by the credit card holder.

The minimum spend to activate the code is P3,000. This deal runs from May 5 to 9.

realme Philippines

Fans of realme Philippines can score up to 58% off with exclusive freebies on the brand’s smartphones, audio, wearables and accessories from May 5 to 7.

The company is also giving away an additional 15% off vouchers to all customers during the first sale on May 5. These vouchers are redeemable upon checkout.

Moreover, patrons can also grab up to P1,800 off realme’s signature phone models. Here are the following models being offered at discount prices:

realme C30s

realme C33

Narzo 50 Pro

Narzo 50i Prime

realme 10

realme C35

Two other devices are also on sale—the realme Pad X and the realme 18W Power Adapter.

These deals are available on the realme store on Shopee’s mobile application.

On Lazada, meanwhile, realme is offering up to 75% off on its products with different vouchers and freebies upon checkout.

It is also offering the following products at discounted prices:

realme 10 Pro 5G

realme C30

realme 10

Details about these Lazada deals were posted on realme Philippines’ Facebook page.

OPPO Philippines

Another popular smartphone brand in the Philippines, OPPO Philippines, is offering up to 59% off the following products on Lazada and Shopee:

OPPO A76

OPPO A55

OPPO A16 4GB

OPPO A16K

Moreover, followers of the brand can also claim exclusive vouchers and other freebies during OPPO’s live streams on the shopping applications from May 5 to 9 at 11 a.m.

OnePlus

OnePlus, a smartphone brand that just opened its flagship store in the Philippines, has three of its products on sale until today May 5. The sale started May 4.

Shoppers can also claim freebies, vouchers and free shipping at the store on Lazada and Shopee.