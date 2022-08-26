Rundown: Discounts, vouchers for patrons of OnePlus

Discounts and promos await patrons of a Chinese-owned smartphone brand that recently entered its flagship store in the Philippines.

Oppo, a popular smartphone manufacturer, launched the official Philippine store of its product line OnePlus on Thursday, August 25.

OnePlus units are previously an exclusive of retailer Digital Walker.

Accompanying the much-awaited launch is the release of OnePlus’ latest model—the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Customers can now get their hands on this model through OnePlus’ official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Here is an overview of OnePlus 10T 5G’s specifications and capabilities featured on its social media channels.

Details about the device that smartphone users can compare with other brands, meanwhile, are provided on the brand’s website OnePlus 10T 5G.

“OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm® mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed,” its introduction reads.

To hype up the new smartphone’s release, OnePlus offers the following discounts and vouchers via Shopee:

From August 26 to 27, you can purchase OnePlus 10T 5G up to P2,000 off plus a free Q11 smartwatch.

You can also enjoy a P55 shipping fee discount voucher for a minimum spend of P500 and another P500 voucher for a minimum purchase of P9,999.

When you follow the OnePlus Official Store on Shopee, you can earn a P30 voucher that you can redeem if you have a minimum spend of P50.

If you leave a review with three product photos after receiving your OnePlus 10T 5G, you will have a chance to be one of the first 20 reviewers who will get a P200 cashback.

You can also gain one raffle entry in every device purchased until September 9. One winner can get their phone for free. The raffle draw will be on September 15, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through the OnePlus Official Store Livestream on Shopee.

From August 28 to 31, you can enjoy up to P1,000 off when buying the OnePlus 10T 5G and a voucher worth P500 for every minimum spend of P9,999.

OnePlus also has a lot to offer to its other models—the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus Nord 2T

Gain a raffle entry for every device purchased. Two lucky buyers will get their phones for free. The raffle promo is until September 9, 2022.

There’s a P200 cashback to the first 50 good reviews with three product photos.

Redeem a P55 shipping discount voucher for a minimum spend of P500.

Earn a P30 follower voucher that you can redeem if you have a minimum purchase of P50.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Gain a raffle entry for every device purchased. Two lucky buyers will get their phones for free. The raffle promo is until September 9, 2022.

There’s a P200 cashback to the first 50 good reviews with three product photos.

Redeem a P55 shipping discount voucher for a minimum spend of P500.

Earn a P30 follower voucher that you can redeem if you have a minimum purchase of P50.

From August 28 to 31, more vouchers await buyers of OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite on Shopee.

These include the following: